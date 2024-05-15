A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators on Wednesday released a roadmap for artificial intelligence policies.

Developed following months of discussions and stakeholder meetings, the AI policy roadmap laid out eight priorities for Congress to consider as it crafts legislation to address the rapidly evolving technology.

What You Need To Know A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators released a roadmap for artificial intelligence policies on Wednesday



The roadmap laid out eight priorities for Congress to consider as it crafts legislation to address the rapidly evolving technology



The bipartisan Senate AI working group includes Majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.; and Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.



The list calls for increased AI research and development, enforcmeent of existing AI laws and addressing challenges posed by deepfakes

“Our bipartisan Senate AI working group was brought together by a shared recognition of the profound changes artificial intelligence will bring to our world and the need to proactively work to harness the opportunities and address the risks of this transformational technology,” the group said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., led the bipartisan team that includes Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.; and Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. In coming up with its roadmap, the group convened nine forums to help identify aspects of the technology that should be addressed with legislation.

The list includes a call to increase funding for AI research and development so American companies can maintain global competitiveness. It also seeks to ensure enforcement of existing AI laws and to prioritize the development of testing standards to understand AI’s possible harms.

The group wants to get the bill passed ahead of the presidential election, with Young saying press conference on Wednesday: "We cannot stop doing national security work because there is an election in November."

Schumer said that he aims to get the Republican-controlled House of Representatives involved.

"I plan to meet with [House Speaker Mike Johnson] in the very near future to see how we can make this bipartisan effort bicameral," the New York Democrat said, adding that the Louisiana Republican "is very interested" in collaborating on AI legislation.

Acknowledging AI’s potential for workforce disruption, the group is “encouraging conscientious consideration” of potential job displacement and the necessity of upskilling and retraining workers. Artificial Intelligence could replace a quarter of work tasks in the United States by 2030, according to a 2023 report from the investment bank Goldman Sachs.

The roadmap also calls for bolstering national security by addressing AI’s security risks and opportunities. In an election year that could see the use of AI-altered images, the group’s list includes “addressing challenges posed by deepfakes related to election content,” as well as nonconsensual intimate images and AI’s impact on professional content creators.

"For the creative community and our members, artificial intelligence tools present an existential threat to our livelihood and art as well as an opportunity to augment and amplify what we do,” SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement responding to the roadmap Wednesday.

The use of artificial intelligence was a major sticking point in last year’s contentious labor negotiations between the actors and writers unions and the major Hollywood studios.

“We deeply appreciate Leader Schumer’s work and that of the working group to convene stakeholders, including our community, in a thoughtful and deliberate effort to protect us from the harms we see coming from AI as well as ensure we can capture its benefits.”

Crabtree-Ireland said SAG-AFTRA is especially appreciative of efforts to legally protect everyone from unauthorized uses and reproductions of their image, likeness and voice, as well as the road map’s call for transparency in what inputs are being used to develop AI systems.