In a new digital ad first obtained by Spectrum News, the National Republican Congressional Committee is portraying Dave Min, the Democratic candidate for California's 47th district, as anti-law enforcement.

The 30-second spot, which sources familiar confirm was a four-figure ad buy, shows video of Min’s May 2, 2023, DUI arrest in Sacramento, in addition to comments made by Min at a California State Senate Forum for California’s 37th District from October 2019. The ad calls Min a criminal who supports criminals due to his vote to end cash bail in California.

In the clip from the candidate forum, Min says “police are trained to shoot first and ask questions later.”

Those comments were part of a larger portion of his answer to a question about police shootings of people of color. Min says that racial bias is part of the problem, and that diversity among police forces is necessary, in addition to gun control.

What You Need To Know In a new ad first obtained by Spectrum News, the National Republican Congressional Committee is tagging Dave Min, the Democratic candidate for California's 47th district as a candidate against law enforcement



In May 2023, Min was arrested for a DUI in Sacramento, which Min has called a "big mistake"



The add, which is paid for by the NRCC, never mentions Min's Republican opponent Scott Baugh by name -- but both Democrats and Republicans see the California 47th as one of their best pick up option in 2024

The ad coincides with National Police Week, which began Sunday.

“Comprehensive gun control needs to be a part of this as well,” said Min in 2019, explaining that having stricter gun laws increases officer safety and quells the fear that anyone they are approaching could be armed. “When you look at someone and they are always a threat to you – anybody might be a good guy with a gun – could be a bad guy with a gun any second. The police are trained to shoot first and ask questions later. And that is a fundamental problem with our police system today.”

"Dave Min's comments that police 'shoot first and ask questions later' are an insult to every man and woman who wears the badge,” accused NRCC spokesperson Ben Petersen. “Even worse, Min tried to pressure cops to cover up his own criminal drunk driving arrest, proving he's unfit for Congress."

The ad, which is paid for by the NRCC, never mentions Min's Republican opponent Scott Baugh by name.

Min has previously called the DUI “a big mistake,” but argued it has no bearing on his support of law enforcement.

“I’m honored to have the overwhelming trust and support of local law enforcement in my run for Congress — something Scott Baugh and company are clearly insecure about — based on my career in public service and my advocacy for the safety and well-being of both Orange County families and our first responders,” said Min.

“A little over a year ago, I made a serious mistake that I continue to take full responsibility for and learn from — and I remain profoundly grateful to both the voters of California’s 47th District and the law enforcement community for entrusting me to take on this moment. No amount of bad faith campaigning will distract me from the ultimate goal: delivering the best I can for Orange County families, and helping win back a Democratic House Majority by defeating Baugh this November.”

Min has been endorsed by the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the Police Officers Research Association of California, and the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs. Baugh has been endorsed by OC Sheriff Don Barnes.

The California 47th, the seat currently held by Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif. is being eyed by both parties as a key pick-up in the quest for the House majority. Porter defeated Baugh in 2022 by 3 points. The seat is on the Democratic National Campaign Committee’s ‘Red to Blue’ list, indicating that the DCCC is invested in the race as a key part of Democrats' strategy to regain control of the House.