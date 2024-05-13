New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will travel to Europe later this week to make an address at Pope Francis’ summit, “From Climate Crisis to Climate Resilience,” and deliver keynote remarks at the Global Economic Summit in Ireland, the governor’s office said Monday.

Hochul will be in Italy and the Vatican Wednesday and Thursday to participate in the Pontifical Academy of Science and the Pontifical Academy of Social Science's three-day joint summit.

She will then go to Ireland, where she will meet with senior government officials and key business leaders in Dublin. She will then give a keynote address on “The Future of Cities” at the inaugural Global Economic Summit in Killarney, which aims to address the challenges of climate change and economic inequality.

Hochul’s trip is being paid for by taxpayers, according to Avi Small, a spokesman for the governor.

“Hochul is traveling on official business representing the state of New York in her official capacity as governor, and therefore state funds will be used for official business. Any costs outside normal reimbursable business expenses will be paid for by the governor’s own personal funds,” Small said in a statement.

The governor will return to New York next Monday.

“From fighting the climate crisis to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, New York continues to lead the world with innovative solutions to global challenges,” Hochul said in a statement. “Our goal for this trip is simple: strengthen international connections that will create economic opportunities for New Yorkers and a cleaner future for the next generation.”

This is Hochul’s second international trip in a little more than six months. She visited Israel in October, shortly after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.