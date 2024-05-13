The Biden administration on Tuesday is announcing significantly higher new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, solar panels, batteries, certain steel and aluminum exports, port cranes and other technologies as the U.S. aims to protect its domestic green energy industries.

The announcement could spark retaliation from China on U.S. products.

"Hopefully we won’t see a significant Chinese response, but that’s always a possibility," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.

The new tariffs come in an election year for Biden as he tries to show American workers he will be tough on China, as his rival former President Donald Trump frequently says he will

Tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles will quadruple from a 25% tax on imports to 100% and on solar cells and semiconductors from 25% to 50%, according to the White House. Some tariffs will kick in this year, while others will come online over the next two years — in part, a senior administration official said, to give domestic industry time to catch up with demand for items like batteries.

“China's using the same playbook it has before to power its own growth at the expense of others by continuing to invest — despite excess Chinese capacity — and flooding global markets with exports that are underpriced due to unfair practices,” Brainard said, naming intellectual property theft and forcing foreign companies to share technology with the Chinese government as examples of China’s “unfair practices.”

“These practices favor Chinese automakers at the expense of US and other foreign automakers and autoworkers and are leading to a massive surge of unfairly underpriced Chinese vehicles into foreign markets. The president won’t let that happen here,” Brainard added.

The new tariffs come in an election year for Biden as he tries to show American workers he will be tough on China, a stance that his rival former President Donald Trump frequently boasts he will take. Brainard specifically named “communities in Michigan and Pennsylvania,” two key swing states in November's election, as being harmed by China’s exports.

And she called out “the previous administration” for failing to properly protect American industry from Chinese exports, namedropping the failed Foxconn factory in another swing state: Wisconsin. Biden went to the site of the planned factory last week to tout a multibillion dollar Microsoft data center that is taking its place.

Trump has floated the idea of levying massive tariffs against China in order to reduce the U.S. trade deficit if he returns to office. He has repeatedly claimed that Biden’s support for EVs would ultimately cause American factory jobs to go to China.

Tuesday’s announcement keeps in place some tariffs that were imposed during Trump’s administration, covering about $360 billion in Chinese goods. New tariffs included in the announcement will cover an additional $18 billion.

China is the world’s second largest economy after the United States and a geopolitical foil for members of both the Democratic and Republican parties.

But, Brainard said, Biden is seeking a balance between “a stable bilateral relationship” and “responsibly managing competition” with China. When he floated hiking tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum last month — hikes included in Tuesday’s announcement — Biden said “I’m not looking for a fight with China. I’m looking for competition — but fair competition.”

“Our goal is not to escalate tensions, and we expect that they have a full understanding of why we're taking these measures,” a senior administration official said on Monday. Another official said that the trade dispute “has been part of long-standing conversations with Chinese officials” and high-level Cabinet secretaries, including Yellen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

“China is now simply too large for the rest of the world to absorb this enormous capacity. Actions taken by the PRC today can shift world prices,” Yellen said during a speech delivered in Beijing in April, using the acronym for China’s official name, the People’s Republic of China. “And when the global market is flooded by artificially cheap Chinese products, the viability of American and other foreign firms is put into question.”

There are some indications that China is cooling its production of lithium-ion batteries used in EVs, cell phones and other consumer electronics at a time when it is facing increasing criticism from the West.

Last week, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued a draft rule aimed at “strengthening the management of the lithium-ion battery industry and promoting the sector’s high-quality growth.”

The draft, which was posted on the ministry’s website for public input, says companies should be striving for better technological innovation, higher quality and lower costs, rather than expanding existing capacity.

Lithium battery plants built in restricted farmlands or industrial zones should be shut down, the draft says.

There currently are very few EVs from China in the U.S., but officials worry that low-priced models could soon start flooding the U.S. market.

A car model launched last year by Chinese automaker BYD sells for around $12,000 in China. The car’s craftsmanship rivals U.S.-made EVs that cost three or four times as much — and is stoking fear in the U.S. industry.

The Alliance for American Manufacturing — an alliance of businesses and the U.S. Steelworkers union — released a report in February that says the introduction of inexpensive Chinese autos to the American market “could end up being an extinction-level event for the U.S. auto sector.” The U.S. auto sector accounts for 3% of America’s GDP, according to the report.