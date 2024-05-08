Former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan, R.-Wis., said he will not vote for former President Donald Trump in November.

On Tuesday, Ryan told a reporter at the Milken Global Institute Conference in Beverly Hills, “Character is too important to me. It’s a job that requires the kind of character that he just doesn’t have.”

The former House majority leader during the first two years of the Trump administration did not seek re-election in 2019. Since leaving office, he has criticized the former president for not being a true conservative.

Ryan said this week that he disagrees with President Biden’s policies and does not plan to vote for him.

“I wrote in a Republican the last time,” he said. “I’m gonna write in a Republican this time.”

Earlier this week, Geoff Duncan, the Republican former lieutenant governor for Georgia, wrote in an opinion piece for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he will vote for President Biden.