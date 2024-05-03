It takes just a split second, a click of the shutter, a kind word in their native tongue, and Luigi Toscano makes a new friend.

“It’s two, three seconds — I have a deep connection to him.”

Toscano, a photographer and documentarian, has traveled the world taking photos of Holocaust survivors for his ambitious project called “Lest We Forget.”

What You Need To Know Holocaust Remembrance Day is Monday, May 6, corresponding with the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar



Luigi Toscano, a photographer and documentarian, has spent years travelling the world taking photographs for his Holocaust memorial project "Lest We Forget"



We spoke with Frank Cohn, one of Toscano's subjects, about his experience escaping the Holocaust and serving in World War II, and how it inspired him to volunteer at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.



To view the portraits Toscano has taken throughout the duration of his project, click here

“I have nearly…over 500 survivors, especially from Ukraine, from Russia, from Belarus, from Poland, America, Israel,” said Toscano during a recent visit to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. The artist says he’s made a number of visits over the last decade to take photos; the first time he visited, he required a translator to help him understand his subjects. Now, he speaks English, and has taught himself other languages through his travels.

“I feel really honored to do this work, you know, and I think it’s important for the younger generation so we can tell them what happened and what’s going on in this world,” explained Toscano of his work.

On the day we met up with Toscano, he was scheduled to take the portraits of four survivors — Frank Cohn, Peter Feigl, Tamar Hendel and Peter Stein — all of whom volunteer at the museum. Toscano sits each of his subjects in front of a black background, his camera aimed through the center of a very bright ring light, the eyes of his subject looking directly into the camera.

Cohn, who is just months away from his 99th birthday this summer, recalled his mother’s decision to flee from Germany on the doorstep of the war.

“I had just had my bar mitzvah,” recalled Cohn. “I had just gotten a BMW bicycle, the first bicycle I ever had.”

Cohn’s father had left Germany for the United States to look for work, and while he was away, Cohn said the Gestapo came looking for him. His mother was able to obtain a visa for the U.S. and bribed an official to include Cohn.

“Shall we go?” Cohn remembered his mother asking, calling it the smartest decision they ever made. “We came to New York and arrived on the 30th of October, 1938. On the 9th of November, 1938, was Kristallnacht,” Cohn said, referring to the day when Nazis declared war against Jews in Europe.

Cohn spent his teenage years in America, and was drafted by the army for World War II. He took his citizenship oath during basic training.

“I’m a survivor as well as a liberator,” Cohn said proudly.

Nearly a dozen members of Cohn’s extended family died in the Holocaust. “That made me volunteer in all aspects of fighting the Holocaust, and the best way I can do it is tell my story,” said Cohn.

And it’s what led to the meeting of Cohn and Toscano; Toscano’s whole project centers on stories like Cohn’s, taking their photo, speaking to them, including their portraits in his books and producing a documentary to amplify their voices.

But his passion project does not come without baggage.

"I receive so many emails with hate speech against me," Toscano said. "I remember that a Holocaust survivor called me and they ordered me, 'Luigi, you don't give up. Don't give up. Your work is more important.'"

Toscano has taken Lest We Forget on the road, blowing up large copies of some of the portraits and displaying them across Europe and the United States, even displaying the photos in an instillation along the National Mall in Washington, D.C. in April 2018.

Back in 2019, Toscano’s portraits were on display in Austria when vandals slashed the faces out of display and painted swastikas across them.

“You know after that what happened? Young people came to my exhibition and they started to repair the pictures…to protect the picture,” he recalled. “They built a tent and they stayed there and they protected [the portraits] until the end of the exhibition.”

While this project has sometimes brought out the worst in humanity, it has also brought what Toscano calls “some miracles.” When “Lest We Forget” was on display in Berlin, he received a call from Walter Frankenstein, a survivor that Toscano had photographed for the project. When Frankenstein opened up his German newspaper one morning, he was stunned.

“‘What have you done? What have you done?’ and I said, 'Sir, I don’t know what you mean,’” Toscano recalled. “‘Horst! This is Horst — my old school friend!’ and over 80 years, they came together again.”

After the war between Hamas and Israel broke out late last year, a new wave of antisemitic attacks have popped up across the country, making Toscano’s work all the more important.

Cohn says he won’t wither. “The motto is ‘never again,’ and I stick with that motto, ‘never again.’”

Since Hamas’ attack on October 7, Toscano has returned to Israel to document the aftermath, saying he won’t stay quiet in his fight against antisemitism. He remains focused on changing hearts and minds, one photograph — one story — at a time.