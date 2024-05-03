Congress is working to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration, but time is running out to hit a May 10 deadline to fund the crucial agency.

The proposed five-year bill allocates more than $105 billion for the FAA, much of which would go toward safety programs, modernizing tecnology and improving infrastructure.

Under the bill, larger airports would be required to add runway technology to help prevent dangerous close calls on the tarmac.

The bill also includes revised safety standards for new planes, in the wake of recent issues with Boeing’s 737 Max jets. Additionally, there are safety-oriented policy changes for the aviation workforce, and funding for the hiring of additional air traffic controllers. Right now, the FAA has a shortage of about 3,000 air traffic controllers across the country.

“When it comes to aviation safety, the United States is the gold standard,” said Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “We just need to make sure it stays that way.”

Policymakers hope the new safety requirements will help restore faith in the safety of air travel.

“The private sector is doing a ton to ensure aviation safety, including conducting regular internal audits to ensure that everything is as safe as it possibly can be,” said Sterling Wiggins, Senior Director of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Supply Chain Policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country's largest lobbying group. “The reauthorization will provide some additional support.”

The FAA reauthorization bill also includes consumer protections: The bill bans airlines from charging extra for families to sit together, adds protections for travelers with disabilities and codifies the threshold for refund requirements. Airlines would be responsible for refunding a flight if passengers need to wait three hours for a domestic flight, or six hours for an international flight.

Last week, the Biden administration announced a rule that will require automatic refunds, if flights meet the threshold for a delay. Rep. Graves said the reauthorization bill would not roll back those automatic refunds; rather, he argues, it provides more protections. The reauthorization bill requires that airlines display a refund request button on their website, and ensure refund credits are usable for five years.

The challenge will be getting the bill through Congress before the deadline.

“Every time we do an extension, all that does is put everything on hold," Graves said. "And we've got a lot of projects out there, a lot of runways to complete, airport projects to complete. And we need to get on with this."

Wiggins added that a delay would slow modernization efforts at airports across the country. “If the deadline gets pushed back, we're in a situation where the agency's operating off of policy guidance from 2018, that hampers their ability to deal with new and novel issues,” he said.

The FAA reauthorization bill is one of the last remaining must-pass bills on Congress’ agenda, so lawmakers have already introduced a slate of unrelated amendments that Graves believes would delay the bill’s passage.

“Hopefully, a whole bunch of stuff is not going to be hung onto the bill in the Senate,” Wiggins said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also urged his chamber to pass the bill quickly.

“Look, there are a lot of people who have amendments not relevant to the FAA that want to get them on. I’m one of those. But we have to get this done in a bipartisan way,” he said.

If Congress cannot meet the May 10 deadline, lawmakers would likely vote to extend the temporary authorization for a fourth time.