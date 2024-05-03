The Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, is an award bestowed upon people who have made "exemplary" contributions to American society: its prosperity, its values, its security, or to world peace in general.

This year’s honors — the first awarded by President Joe Biden since 2022 — are being given to nineteen Americans that the White House says are the "pinnacle of leadership in their fields."

Honorees will be awarded with their medals at a ceremony at the White House on Friday.

Honorees

Michael R. Bloomberg, a former three-term mayor of New York, and founder of business media company and financial data company Bloomberg L.P.

Gregory J. Boyle, a Jesuit Catholic priest and founder and director of Los Angeles-based Homeboy Industries, the world’s largest gang intervention and rehabilitation program.

Rep. James E. Clyburn, a South Carolina Congressman over three decades, the former Assistant Democratic Leader and Majority Whip of the House of Representatives.

Sen. Elizabeth Dole, a Secretary of Transportation in the Reagan administration, Secretary of Labor under George H.W. Bush, and one-term U.S. Senator from North Carolina, a trailblazer for women in American politics.

Phil Donahue, a journalist and pioneer for daytime issue-oriented talk shows

Al Gore, a former Vice President, U.S. Senator, member of the House of Representatives and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. Despite winning the popular vote in the 2000 presidential election, he accepted the outcome and conceded defeat to George W. Bush.

Clarence B. Jones, a civil rights activist and lawyer who helped to draft Martin Luther King, Jr.’s "I Have a Dream" speech.

John Forbes Kerry, a former Secretary of State, U.S. Senator and the first Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. During his Vietnam War-era military service, Kerry was awarded a Silver Star Medal, a Bronze Star with Valor and three Purple Hearts. Attempts to discredit his honors were later disproven.

Katie Ledecky, the most-decorated female swimmer in history. Ledecky has won seven Olympic gold medals, six from individual events, and 21 world championship gold medals. She is expected to compete in the forthcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Opal Lee, an educator and activist known for her work to make Juneteenth a federally-recognized holiday — work that was realized in 2021.

Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman in space and the second female director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Ochoa has flown in space four times and logged nearly 1,000 hours in orbit.

Nancy Pelosi, the 52nd Speaker of the House who has served in Congress for more than 36 years. Pelosi was the first woman to serve as Speaker and the first to lead one a major party in Congress.

Jane Rigby, the senior scientist of the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful telescope in the world.

Teresa Romero, the president of the United Farm Workers and first Latina to lead a national union in the United States.

Judy Shepard, the co-founder of the Matthew Shepard Foundation. The organization was created in the honor of her son, who was murdered in one of America’s most notorious anti-gay hate crimes.

Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress and a groundbreaking film star over a four-decade career.

Posthumous honorees