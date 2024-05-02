President Joe Biden announced Thursday he is expanding the perimeters of the San Gabriel Mountains and the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monuments by roughly 120,000 acres, protecting the land via the Antiquities Act of 1906.

The two national monuments, one stretching east of Los Angeles and the other between Napa and Mendocino, will protect tribal lands and drinking water for surrounding communities, in addition to preserving the land.

“It's a big deal. Anytime you're expanding lands, and acknowledging tribal peoples from those areas is a special moment in time,” explained Octavio Escobedo III, chairman of the Tejon Indian Tribe. “It's a place that has many stories and has captivated the tribal people, stories and cultures for millennia."

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., a cosponsor of legislation to protect Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in Congress, called it a “very exciting moment.”

“What's happened here as a result of the president's signature is that the three tribes in the area have been given specific power to work with the federal government agencies to manage the entire area, more than 350,000 acres and manage it in a way that maintains the heritage of the Native Americans, as well as all of the flora and fauna in the area,” Garamendi said.

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., who has been championing the protection of the San Gabriel Mountains, was on hand at the White House as the president signed the executive order. Chu called the San Gabriel Mountains “the jewel of Los Angeles County,” adding that she was “so glad” the president decided to use his executive authority to protect the mountains.

“One third of the drinking water for Los Angeles County comes from the San Gabriel Mountains, so it's a very important resource of water for our area. And since California has undergone drought for extensive periods of time, this is very, very important,” Chu said. “The land itself is so important to preserve — we have to make sure that there are resources that are up there that we’re maintaining it, make it free from graffiti and trash, but that also that there are trailheads that can properly manage the many, many crowds of people that want to go up there and get the fresh air and engage in some healthy activities like hiking.”

The San Gabriel Mountains were dedicated as a national monument in 2014 under President Barack Obama, but Chu pointed out that first dedication “left out one fourth of the mountains.” This now makes the national monument whole. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif. has been working with members of the California delegation up and down the state to protect the San Gabriel Mountains and the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monuments.

“It's a big step towards meeting both our federal and our state objectives of protecting 30% of our lands, 30% of our waters. Of course, it's important to protect biodiversity as part of our aggressive plans to combat climate change,” Padilla said. “But specifically, the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and its proximity to the millions of families in the Los Angeles area, it's about equity. So many working families now have real access to the outdoors, to federal lands, great for physical health, great for mental health and great to really inspire future generations of conservationists.”

Padilla introduced legislation to expand both national monuments, but the bill has stalled in Congress due to lack of Republican support.

“Permanent protections would take an act of Congress, and there's legislation that we're advancing to do just that, but given a little bit of recalcitrance by Republicans in Congress, we did call on the president to use his authority," he said.

“We still get goose bumps to see the president pick up his pen, make his supportive statements and sign the documentation — we know future generations are going to benefit. So it's great,” Padilla added. “But truth be told, I give tons of credit to the hundreds of community leaders and organizers and advocates that have really been working towards this for decades.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, who introduced legislation to expand the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument during her time in the Senate, said in a statement following Thursday’s announcement that “thanks to President Biden’s leadership and the dedicated organizing of advocates throughout my home state, we are making that a reality by protecting an additional 120,000 acres of lands that are culturally, ecologically, and historically important to California and our nation. These expansions will increase access to nature, boost our outdoor economy, and honor areas of significance to Tribal Nations and Indigenous peoples as we continue to safeguard our public lands for all Americans and for generations to come.”

Including Thursday’s executive action, the Biden administration has expanded or established seven national monuments as part of the president’s America the Beautiful initiative, with the goal of protecting, conserving or restoring at least 30% of land and waters by 2030.

Spectrum News' Ashley Gallagher contributed to this report.