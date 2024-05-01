Florida’s ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy takes effect Wednesday. While it leaves a 15-week exception for victims of rape, incest and human trafficking, and additional exceptions for fatal fetal abnormalities, the life of the birthing parent or "substantial and irreversable" physical impairment, the law offers a very short window for a procedure.

What You Need To Know Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday, as the state's new ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy takes effect



The law includes exceptions for rape, incest and sexual trafficking, as well as further exceptions for the life of the mother, but the law bans abortion after a point before many realize they're pregnant



The campaign seeks to lay the blame for the roiling state of abortion across the U.S. at the feet of former President Donald Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris, who has led the Biden-Harris administration’s charge on reproductive rights and health care, will be in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday. Her speech, according to a campaign official, plans to highlight how the ban threatens doctors and nurses with criminal prosecution. It will also note that the new abortion restrictions ban the procedure at a point before many women might realize they're pregnant.

“This ban applies to many women before they even know they are pregnant — which tells us the extremists who wrote this ban don’t even know how a woman’s body works. Or they just don’t care," Harris is expected to say.

A pregnancy is counted from the first day after a woman’s last period. A woman with a regular four-week menstrual cycle then only has two weeks after a missed period to realize they might be pregnant, then go through the process to obtain an abortion procedure — two visits to a clinic, 24 hours apart. And many women don’t realize they’re pregnant before six weeks of gestation — one in three people, according to a 2021 study by researchers with the University of California, San Francisco’s ANSIRH program.

President Joe Biden laid the blame for the six week ban at the feet of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who appointed three of the U.S. Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor of overturning federal protections for abortions in Roe v. Wade.

"Trump brags about overturning Roe v. Wade, making extreme bans like Florida’s possible, saying his plan is working ‘brilliantly.’ He thinks it’s brilliant that more than four million women in Florida, and more than one in three women in America, can’t get access to the care they need," Biden said in a statement. "Now, he wants to go even further, making it clear he would sign a national abortion ban if elected. Just yesterday, he once again endorsed punishing women for getting the care they need," he added, referring to Trump’s recent interview with TIME magazine.

Trump told TIME that he would let states "make those decisions" regarding abortion. Trump has described the six-week ban as "too severe."

Trump also suggested that states "might" have to monitor women’s pregnancies to ensure that a pregnancy ban is not being violated, which Harris said is proof that Trump believes it’s "fair game for women to be monitored and punished by the government."

She and Biden, she said, "believe no politician should ever come between a woman and her doctor."

Biden believes that Trump will pay the electoral price for the path he paved for the current state of abortion in the U.S.

"Trump is worried that voters will hold him accountable for the cruelty and chaos he created," Biden said. "He’s right."