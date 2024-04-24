New York local government salles tax collections increased 1.6%, totaling $5.6 billion, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office said Wednesday.

It is the lowest rate of growth in the first quarter since 2021, the comptroller added.

The growth was largely driven by New York City, with several upstate regions experiencing a year-over-year decline for the quarter, DiNapoli said.

“The numbers from [New York City] signal a healthy tax base and a return to its pre-pandemic role as a major driver of sales tax growth in the state. Collections outside the city were relatively flat, resulting from a variety of economic influences,” DiNapoli said in a statement.

New York City saw a 3.2%, or $79.4 million, increase in collections, which accounts for nearly all statewide growth. On a county-by-county basis, Westchester County saw the strongest growth at 12.7%. The steepest decline came in Yates County, a drop of 7.1%.