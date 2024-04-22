There will be new temporary import requirements for dairy cattle coming to New York after detections of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, more commonly known as bird flu, in dairy cattle and goats in several other states, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets announced Monday.

The regulations include:

the ban of importation of dairy cattle from a premises with a confirmed case of HPAI or a premises under investigation as a suspect premises

A Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) issued within 10 days prior to entry into New York for any dairy cattle imported from affected states

A statement in CVIs issued for dairy cattle from affected states that says "All animals identified on the Certificate of Veterinary (CVI) have been examined and do not originate from a premises with a confirmed detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or that is currently under investigation as a suspect premises."

These requirements will remain in place until further notice.

The state said no cases HPAI cases have been detected in New York livestock at this time, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture says that there is no threat to human health. Pasteurized milk and dairy products remain safe to consume as pasteurization kills harmful microbes and pathogens in milk, including the influenza virus, the state said, in addition to there being no concern regarding eating properly cooked meat products.