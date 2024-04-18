President Joe Biden will visit Central New York on Thursday on the heels of an announcement of funding for Micron, Spectrum News 1 learned Monday.

The president will visit Syracuse to discuss the economic impact of the CHIPS and Science Act, the White House said. The exact details of his visit have not been released.

Biden's appearance comes as U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer last week announced that Micron has agreed to a preliminary deal that would unlock more than $6 billion in federal funding toward its chip-manufacturing plans in the region.

Schumer's office said the company has agreed to a $6.1 billion preliminary memorandum of terms, or a PMT funding agreement, covering its Micron project in Clay, near Syracuse, and one in Idaho. Schumer's office said it's tied to the larger $100 billion plan to build four chip fab plants in Central New York.

The money would come through the federal CHIPS and Science Law, which Schumer was one of the lead legislative arcitects of in 2022.

This will be Biden's second visit to Central New York in less than two years. He visited in 2022 shortly after the announcement of Micron's investment in the region, saying at the time that the region “is poised to lead the world in advanced manufacturing.”

After visiting Syracuse, Biden will travel to Westchester County for a campaign reception. He will be in New York City on Friday.