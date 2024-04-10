After more than a year of input and debate, the Monroe County Legislature has, for a second time, voted against funding a public utility study to look into the feasibility of replacing Rochester Gas & Electric with a non-profit community-owned utility.

On Tuesday, legislators voted 16 to 13 against allocating $1 million to the study.

The city of Rochester had promised to provide half of the funding if the county had agreed to move forward.

Many, including some local lawmakers and grassroots organizations, have expressed frustrations with RG&E, pointing to alleged poor customer service, expensive or inaccurate billing and a rate hike that was approved last year, although it was roughly half of what RG&E originally asked for.

RG&E has pushed back on the proposal, saying a public utility would "jeopardize needed grid improvements."