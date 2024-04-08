LANCASTER, Calif. — Filing taxes might not be exciting, but the April 15th tax filing deadline has been weighing on Cynthia Hernandez’s mind.

“Yeah. Like, ‘Oh my God. I need to get this done,’” Hernandez said. “We all have lives, you know, and I [kept] pushing it back.”

But the thought of getting a tax refund is already putting her mind at ease.

What You Need To Know Los Angeles County has a Claim Your Cash pilot program, hoping to help 3,000 low-income families claim over $500 million in unclaimed tax credits



Individuals and families who are disabled or are making $64,000 or less will be connected to the Claim Your Cash program organizations to make an appointment with IRS-Certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance



Depending on income and household size, families could get up to $10,000 in state and federal refunds



April 15 is the tax deadline

Hernandez is participating in a new Los Angeles County Claim Your Cash pilot program, hoping to help 3,000 low-income families claim over $500 million in unclaimed tax credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Young Child Tax Credit.

“A little relief because it does provide extra cushion. Yeah, that’s always nice to feel a little financially free,” she said.

When families meet with county staff for social services, during those appointments, staff will ask if they have filed their taxes or claimed certain tax credits they might qualify for to help. That’s when individuals and families who are disabled or are making $64,000 or less will be connected to the Claim Your Cash program organizations to make an appointment with IRS-Certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, also known as VITA. Hernandez said she learned about the free tax prep service through a family referral.

“It’s a collaborative effort. Supervisor Barger alongside bridges that gap with nonprofits here to better assist these families who may not have known to Claim Your Cash. Especially, these low-income families who need the assistance,” assistant field deputy for Supervisor Barger’s office, Leonel Bautista, said.

Monica Lazo is with Economic Security California, which is partnering with LA County and other organizations for this program.

She said that, depending on income and household size, families could get up to $10,000 in state and federal refunds.

“There’s a lot of people that because they haven’t worked, they don’t file their taxes. And some, depending on their case, don’t have to, but others might because they might be eligible to for the young child tax credit,” Lazo said. “If they have a child under six, even if they have zero income, they could walk away with $1,100.”

The program is hoping to help families beyond the April 15th deadline. In the meantime, Hernandez said she already has plans for her refund.

“Put it into savings, definitely and you know, maybe have a little mother, daughter mental health day for both of us and just splurge,” Hernandez said.