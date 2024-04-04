Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Thursday his campaign has secured enough signatures to get on the ballot in Idaho this November.

The campaign collected over 2,000 signatures — twice as many as necessary.

Last month, the Kennedy 24 campaign succeeded in its lawsuit against Idaho over what it said was an unconstitutional signature deadline. The Idaho state legislature passed a bill that moved the signature deadline to August as a result of the lawsuit.

Idaho is the sixth state for which the Kennedy 24 campaign has gathered enough signatures to get on the General Election ballot. The Kennedy-Shanahan ticket has already collected enough signatures to get on the ballot in Hawaii, Nevada, Nevada, New Hampshire and North Carolina. Utah has already granted his We the People party ballot access.

Kennedy launched We the People in late January to get on the California ballot before the Super Tuesday primary election March 5. He first filed his candidacy for the Democratic party presidential nomination in April 2023 but switched to run as an Independent in October last year saying the two-party political system was “corrupt” and “rigged.”

His campaign estimates it will cost about $20 million to get on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In a three-way presidential race between Kennedy, President Biden and former president Donald Trump, 13% choose Kennedy, 39% are for Trump and 38% are for Biden, according to a Quinnipiac poll taken March 21-25. Last week, Kennedy announced attorney and technology entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his running mate.

His campaign’s Idaho announcement comes as the third party No Labels announced Thursday it is abandoning its effort to get a candidate on the ballot this November.