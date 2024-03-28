New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a joint statement Thursday that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey can take on additional cargo in an effort to minimize supply chain disruptions caused by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland earlier this week.

“We are ready to support Governor Moore and the people of Maryland in any way,” the statement reads. “We have seen over the past several years that indefinite port closures can impact national and global supply chains, which hurt everyday consumers the hardest.”

The Port of Baltimore is a crucial part of the nation’s trade functions. Last year, it handled a record 52.3 million tons of foreign cargo worth $80 billion, according to the state. In addition to cargo, more than than 444,000 passengers cruised out of the port in 2023.

"The national economy and the world's economy depends on the Port of Baltimore, the port handles more cars and more farm equipment than any other port in the country,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told Spectrum News 1 on Wednesday.

The bridge collapsed after a cargo ship lost power early Tuesday and rammed into the bridge, sending it into the Patapsco River below. Two workers have been found dead, four remain missing and are presumed dead, and the search for their remains continues to evolve.

The Port of New York and New Jersey is the largest port on the East Coast, and the third largest in the nation.