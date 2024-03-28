The campaign arm of House Democrats in Washington has added Nassau County congressional candidate Laura Gillen to its so-called “Red to Blue” program, Spectrum News NY1 has learned.

The move by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is a signal that it intends to provide a high level of support to Gillen’s campaign — like strategic guidance plus fundraising and organizational assistance — as she looks to flip New York’s 4th Congressional District.

The highly competitive district is a top targets for Democrats as they try to reclaim control of the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden won the district by roughly 14.6%. In 2022, Republican Anthony D’Esposito won the seat by less than 4%.

The general election in the district is poised to be a rerun of the 2022 race, when D’Esposito defeated Gillen.

In a statement, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Suzan DelBene said Gillen’s “willingness to fight for her district couldn’t stand in clearer contrast to [D’Esposito], who has consistently caved to partisan extremists on border security, abortion rights, and the economy.”

Gillen, the former Hempstead town supervisor, currently faces nominal Democratic primary challengers. Last month, her most significant Democratic opponent, state Sen. Kevin Thomas, suspended his bid for the nomination.

“Long Islanders are tired of the GOP’s rigid, ‘my way or the highway,’ political agenda and will hold Anthony D’Esposito accountable in November, putting an end to the constant chaos in Congress,” Gillen said in a statement.

D’Esposito has accused Gillen of being a “liar” and mischaracterizing his record, including on abortion, saying he would never support a nationwide ban on the procedure. He has been outspoken in criticizing Democrats over their handling of the surge of migrants in New York. He recently endorsed Donald Trump for president.

In January, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee named Democratic candidates in two districts north of the city — Mondaire Jones in the 17th District and Josh Riley in the 19th District — as members of the “Red to Blue” program.