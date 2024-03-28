President Joe Biden will be joined by former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama on stage for a star-studded event at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, for what the Biden-Harris campaign is saying will be "the most successful political fundraiser in American history."

Thursday’s star-studded event, they say, will raise more than $25 million.

The fundraiser will feature comedian Mindy Kaling, with music from Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele, including a conversation between the three presidents moderated by late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert



Biden's campaign says the fundraiser will more than dwarf money raised by former President Donald Trump's campaign



Trump has donors worried that he'll use funds intended for his campaign for legal fees instead

"This historic raise is a show of strong enthusiasm for President Biden and Vice President Harris and a testament to the unprecedented fundraising machine we’ve built," Biden-Harris campaign co-chair, and media mogul, Jeffery Katzenberg. "Unlike our opponent, every dollar we’re raising is going to reach the voters who will decide this election."

The cheapest tickets for the event, campaign officials said, were priced at $225, with photos with all three presidents at $100,000 and more exclusive receptions priced at $250,000 or $500,000.

Katzenberg is referring to former President Donald Trump, who has made headlines for both raising far less money than Biden in February — taking in $10 million to Biden’s $21 million — and for worrying donors that he’ll use fundraising dollars to pay down his legal fees, leaving the RNC shortchanged.

Trump is still facing four felony cases, with federal charges in Washington, D.C. and Florida, and state-level charges in both New York and Georgia, for a total of 88 criminal charges. He is also appealing a $464 million judgement in his New York civil fraud case — though he was recently granted 10 days to pay a $175 million bond to appeal the judgement.

The Biden fundraiser is expected to feature Mindy Kaling, with music from Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele. It will be anchored by a "main event" conversation between Biden, Clinton and Obama, moderated by late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert.

In a statement announcing the Radio City program, the Biden campaign spiked the fundraising football, proclaiming the event will raise $5 million more than Trump did in February; nearly double Trump’s January fundraising; dwarf Trump’s combined December and January fundraising; double the Republican National Committee’s cash on hand; and raise nearly 60% of Trump’s cash-on-hand war chest.