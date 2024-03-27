Six villages in New York have been designated to be in fiscal stress, according to a report from state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office released Wednesday.
Using the Fiscal Stress Monitoring System, the comptroller’s office’s evaluation of local governments found one village in “significant fiscal stress,” one in “moderate fiscal stress” and four as “susceptible to fiscal stress.”
The village of Saugerties, in Ulster County, was found to be in “significant fiscal stress” and the village of Coxsackie, in Greene County, was found to be in “moderate fiscal stress.”
The villages of Chateaugay, in Franklin County; Sackets Harbor, in Jefferson County; South Dayton, in Cattaraugus County; and Whitehall, in Washington County, were all classified as “susceptible to fiscal stress.”
“The number of local governments in stress remains low after emergency federal aid helped many stabilize their finances over the past few years,” DiNapoli said in a statement Wednesday. “With that aid winding down, local officials should be closely monitoring their financial conditions, as some may have tougher choices ahead. I encourage local governments to use our self-assessment tool to help them budget and avoid potential pitfalls.”
DiNapoli’s fiscal scores evaluated local governments with fiscal years ending between Feb. 28 and July 31. DiNapoli’s office evaluated the fiscal health of 519 villages.