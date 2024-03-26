The new federal budget finalized over the weekend — nearly six months late — contains more than $500 million for roughly 450 so-called “community projects” across New York state, according to an analysis by Spectrum News NY1.

The funding, requested by members of the New York delegation, is designated for everything from food banks and community centers to infrastructure and public housing developments.

Topping the list is $90 million for the Lexington Armory. The money, which was requested by Rep. Jerry Nadler, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, would go toward rehabilitating the National Guard’s readiness center.

“This funding will help restore and modernize the 120-year-old Lexington Avenue landmark to ensure it can continue to serve as the epicenter of New York's civil support response capabilities in Manhattan for years to come,” Nadler said in a statement.

Second on the list is $8 million for new sidewalks in the Rockland County town of Ramapo, requested by Rep. Mike Lawler and both New York senators.

Statewide, New Yorkers secured millions of dollars for sewer and wastewater projects, including in Otsego, Rensselaer, Rockland, Westchester, Suffolk, and Fulton counties, among others.

Touting the $2.5 million she secured for sewer and infrastructure improvements in Rensselaer County, Rep. Elise Stefanik posted on social media that the “crucial funding will help protect our community by improving the county’s sewer pipe system to prevent the failure and release of untreated sewage into the surrounding environment.”

The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) is set to receive millions, including funding to replace roof tanks and elevators as well as upgrade fire alarms at various buildings across the five boroughs.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries secured funding for possible security camera upgrades at the Sumner Houses in Brooklyn. And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got money approved for playgrounds at several NYCHA facilities in her district.

There is a combined $6 million allotted for two projects at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport — upgrades to its deicing facility and expansions to its security checkpoint — requested by Rep. Brandon Williams and both senators.

Funding for these so-called “earmarks” is included in the budget separate from the normal appropriations process. Earmark funding had been banned for several years because some lawmakers abused the process, steering money to pet projects, in some cases creating conflicts of interest.

Earmarking was revived a few years ago, with strict new spending guidelines and more transparency to reduce the possibility of impropriety.

Some of the other items making the cut in the new budget were:

$7.5 million for repairs to the Barcelona Harbor, including dredging, secured by Rep. Nick Langworthy and both senators

$4.5 million for a prison education and reentry program through Bard College, secured by Rep. Ritchie Torres and both senators

$4.1 million for an expansion of the Boys and Girls Club of Newburgh, secured by Rep. Pat Ryan

More than $4 million to rehabilitate the Yonkers Greenway, secured by Rep. Jamaal Bowman and both senators

$3.12 million for equipment and technology for Nassau County Police training, secured by Rep. Anthony D’Esposito

$2.9 million for a science, technology, engineering and mathematics lab at the College of Staten Island, secured by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis

$1.75 million for security enhancements, including new vehicular barriers, outside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, secured by both senators

Millions for YMCA programs and facilities in New Flushing, Greenpoint, Saratoga and Schenectady, secured by Rep. Grace Meng, Rep. Nydia Velazquez and Rep. Paul Tonko

A comprehensive list of all of the earmarks Congress attached to this year’s spending bills can be found here.

The overall budget was split between two bills. Congress approved each of them earlier this month. New York lawmakers largely backed both bills, with some exceptions.

Rep. Claudia Tenney voted against the first package, which included money for the departments of justice, transportation, energy, agriculture, commerce and housing.

Reps. Tenney, Malliotakis, Bowman, Ocasio-Cortez and Velazquez opposed the second package, which included funding for the departments of defense, state, homeland security, among others.