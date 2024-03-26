A signature campaign to “reverse hire” former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel from her new political analyst position at NBC News has gathered more than 61,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

“Ronna McDaniel actively attempted to sabotage the 2020 election results and continues to sow doubt about the integrity of the 2020 election, claiming that the election was rigged and that mail-in voting allowed for fraudulent ballots to be cast, despite investigations proving this false,” the MoveOn petition reads.

The petition was launched one day after McDaniel made her debut on the popular NBC News program “Meet the Press” — an appearance that has drawn criticism from many of the network’s marquee journalists, including Chuck Todd, Nicolle Wallace, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, all of whom have said they would not have McDaniel on their shows.

McDaniel, 51, led the Michigan Republican party before taking over as chair of the Republican National Committee in 2017. While RNC chair, she pressured election officials not to certify election results for Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential race.

NBC News announced last Friday that they had hired McDaniel to join the network as a political analyst. NBC News senior vice president of politics Carrie Budoff Brown said in a note to staff that McDaniel “will contribute her expert insight and analysis on American politics and the 2024 election across all NBC News platforms.”

On “Meet the Press” Sunday, McDaniel told host Kristen Welker that Biden had won the 2020 election “fair and square” and is “the legitimate president,” though she added “there were problems in 2020.” (There is no evidence of widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, a statement verified by officials on both sides of the aisle. Claims of fraud brought by Trump and his allies were rejected in courts nationwide, including the U.S. Supreme Court.)

McDaniel’s “history of promoting misinformation from a position of power is being rewarded with a cushy check and a national audience,” MoveOn Campaign Director Kelsey Herbert said in a statement. “This is the antithesis of holding McDaniel accountable and illustrates NBC’s willingness to feebly look past her anti-democratic ways in exchange for access to a Republican Party she led with an intent on sowing distrust in our institutions.”

