A group of Democrats want to put rising housing costs at the center of this year's Congressional and Presidential elections.

“Our goal is to make sure that the renters agenda that we just announced is at the top of the Democratic agenda when we take back the majority in 2024," said Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., Thursday following a press conference where he and his colleagues in the Congressional Renters Caucus rolled out their policy agenda.

The Renters Caucus announced Thursday their policy agenda, focusing on the pillars of lowering costs, increasing supply of housing, and removing barriers for renters



According to Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies, half of all renters are spending more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities



A new survey by real estate company Redfin found that 53% of homeowners and renters say the lack of affordable housing will affect how they plan to vote in November.

"My goal is to try to make the public understand that this is not about blue cities and blue states like Los Angeles and New York. This is about every single city in every single state is facing this crisis," explained Gomez. "This is not about a handout, this is about making sure that people are treated fairly, that they're taking care of, but also that our country continues to thrive."

The caucus is made up entirely of Democrats but Gomez says he's trying to get Republicans on board.

"[We have] to make Republicans who might not traditionally represent urban areas to feel like they have a place in this caucus to make their voices heard. Because in the end, it is about building a broader coalition. And that's what I'm trying to do."

The caucus is building its agenda on three pillars:

Lowering Costs: Significantly expand the value and availability of rental assistance and public housing while reducing costs for eligible cost- burdened renters.

Increasing Supply: Drastically increase the supply of affordable/high quality public and private rental housing.

Remove barriers: Eliminate administrative, bureaucratic, and discriminatory barriers renters face when accessing fair and affordable rental housing.

The caucus has cited five bills for each pillar that members will be working to pass to support these goals.

“This agenda is not a wish list. It's a blueprint for a more just and equitable society. Today marks the start of a new era of housing policy in Washington, an era where we put renters at the heart of federal housing strategy and federal housing policy," said Gomez.

According to Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies, half of all renters are spending more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities, a problem that experts such as Diane Yentil, President and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, says is unsustainable.

“When you have such limited income to begin with and you pay so much of it for your home, you are always one financial emergency, a broken down car or a missed day of work. And unexpected bill away from missing rent, facing eviction and in worst cases, becoming homeless," said Yentil at Thursday's press conference.

President Joe Biden has also honed in on the issue of housing in recent weeks, mentioning it during his State of the Union Address and announcing his administration's plan to lower housing costs for homeowners and renters.