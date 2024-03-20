BUFFALO, N.Y. -- It's a deadline perhaps in the loosest terms of the words.

In December, New York state and the Seneca Nation agreed to extend their current gaming compact another quarter to March 31. But they also agreed quarterly extensions would continue until they reached a new deal or either side decided to stop them.

State Sen. George Borrello said it's not ideal.

"I think that's troubling because the governor and her team have failed so many times to bring something to the table that the Seneca Nation can agree upon so this automatic renewal does concern me," Borrello said.

A spokesperson for the governor's office said the administration is working with the Senecas to make sure there is a fair agreement that serves the interests of all parties and "addresses the needs of key stakeholders."

"We've heard a few times that they're close but so far we haven't seen anything come forward as far as an agreement on a new compact for the Seneca Nation," Borrello said.

The compact establishes the terms under which the tribe would continue to operate three casinos in Western New York. The Senecas currently pay 25% of their net slot machine revenue to the state, which then shares with cities where the casinos are, in exchange for gaming exclusivity.

Borrello said an extension means more fiscal certainty for the governor and state Legislature with the deadline coming essentially the same time the budget is due.

"This extension means that very high level of revenue under the current compact can actually be built into the revenue sources for this budget. There's no doubt that the new compact is going to probably, is likely going to provide less revenue," he said.

However, the Republican lawmaker, whose district surrounds Seneca territory, said the Senecas have been great community partners and deserve a good faith effort to get a deal done now that addresses how the gaming landscape has changed since they signed the last compact more than two decades ago.

"The Seneca Nation employs thousands of people in Western New York. They have a large economic impact and they deserve a fair compact that is in line with the dramatic changes to gaming that's happened in the last few years," he said.

Any new deal requires approval from the state Legislature, a full vote of Seneca Nation citizens and federal approval from the Department of the Interior.