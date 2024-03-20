New York City officials are looking to provide help to the people of Haiti as the country teeters toward total anarchy.

The island nation is in the midst of political upheaval after gangs launched a series of attacks starting on Feb. 29. Gangs have burned down police stations, shut down the main airport and stormed two prisons, releasing thousands of inmates.

Amid the violence, Ariel Henry, Haiti’s prime minister, stepped down.

Mayor Eric Adams and other officials on Wednesday called for the United States to step in and provide help.

“This is very much a New York issue and it's an issue for the entire national government because this is our hemisphere,” Adams said at a rally in support of Haiti.

The National Action Network, one of the nation's leading civil rights organizations, is asking the federal government to stabilize the island and investigate the alleged trafficking of guns into the country.

“As the world is dealing with crisis in the Middle East and in Ukraine, right in our hemisphere, there is a reign of bedlam and terror,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton, the founder of the organization.

New York City is home to more than 90,000 Haitians who mostly reside in Brooklyn.

“We have an obligation of giving our expertise on how to bring a level of normality to this country at this time,” Adams said.

The mayor also asked Wednesday for the deportation of Haitians to be halted amid the violence.

Meanwhile, a deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti is on hold until a new government is formed in the Caribbean nation.

Separately, Republicans in Congress have blocked $40 million in aid to the country, citing the need for details on how it will be spent and concerns the money could end up in the hands of gangs.

Those at the rally on Wednesday said the situation has become dire and needs immediate attention.

“We are calling here today for immediate help — whatever the federal government can do to release the money that is allocated to Haiti so we can have, whether it's the Kenyans or an international force, on the ground,” said the Rev. Samuel Nicolas, a senior pastor at the Evangelical Crusade Christian Church in Brooklyn.

Other concerns amid the violence are security and access to food. The United Nations estimates that 4 million Haitians face hunger, while over 362,000 people have been displaced.

Sharpton said Wednesday that he is going to be in Washington on Thursday for an unrelated obligation, but will use the opportunity to speak to senior White House officials about helping Haiti.