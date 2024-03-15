Former Vice President Mike Pence has vowed that he will not be endorsing his one-time boss, former President Donald Trump, in November's presidential election.

"It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year," Pence, a one-time challenger for the Republican presidential nomination, told Fox News on Friday.

"I’m incredibly proud of the record of our administration, a conservative record that made America more prosperous, more secure and saw conservatives appointed to courts in a more peaceful world," Pence said.

"During my presidential campaign, I made it clear there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues," Pence said. "And not just our difference on my constitutional duties that I exercised Jan. 6."

Trump, he said, has been "walking away" from conservative values he holds dear. Pence accused Trump of shying away from "confronting" the national debt, abandoning a commitment to end abortion and of softening his stance on China by opposing legislation that would force Chinese tech company ByteDance to either sell the popular video app TikTok or face a ban within the United States.

"In each of these cases, Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years in office," Pence said.

"Given these deep differences, I cannot in good conscience publicly endorse President Trump," Pence said.

It should come as even less of a surprise that he will refuse to vote to reelect President Joe Biden, a man he said he "would never vote for." He said that he would keep his vote in November private.

But, when asked by Fox News’ Martha MaCallum if he was considering running on a third-party ticket, Pence responded, "I'm a Republican."

"Where I’m going to spend my energies is on making sure that my fellow Republicans, independents and many Democrats around the country know that it is a commitment to limited government and the Constitution, a commitment to strong defense and American leadership in the world, a commitment to traditional values that’s always made this country prosperous and free," Pence said.