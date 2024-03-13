Just days after President Joe Biden called on former President Donald Trump to encourage members of his party to work on a bipartisan solution to immigration issues along the U.S.-Mexico border, House Democrats are following suit.

Democrats have launched a new working group in an effort to draw Republicans across the aisle to work with them on a bipartisan solution.

What You Need To Know A group of Democrats launched a new task force Tuesday to seek bipartisan solutions when it comes to immigration



During the State of the Union last week, President Joe Biden invited former President Donald Trump to work with him on the issue



The Democrats effort comes weeks after Trump killed the bipartisan border security bill that was being negotiated in the Senate

On Tuesday, a group of Democrats encouraged Republicans to join them on a newly launched task force seeking immigration solutions.

“It’s not about Joe Biden. It’s not about Donald Trump. It’s about fixing our broken immigration system,” said Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif. “My hope is that a number of decent Republicans will just look at these proposals for what they are: common sense, bipartisan fixes to the challenges we’re facing at the border.”

The task force hasn’t yet proposed any new legislation, but it did hammer Republicans for not meeting them at the negotiating table.

“The people want this solved. There’s a bipartisan compromise in place that will solve this problem, and it’s only being sabotaged by outside political forces,” said Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., task force co-chair, naming one force in particular: “President Trump coming in and others saying ‘don’t solve the problem, we want to run on the chaos.’”

Trump reportedly killed the bipartisan border deal negotiated in the Senate last month by urging allies to kill a border agreement, effectively ending the conversations.

Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif., says that there’s no guarantee Trump wouldn’t tank another bipartisan border agreement, but he remains hopeful one can be reached.

“He might speak out again, say that he wants to speak out again. That’s his business. There is an appetite here in Congress to do real border reform,” said Duarte.

But Duarte cautioned that House Republicans are unlikely to pass a border compromise that doesn’t contain a majority of the GOP’s immigration bill.

“We need the full complement of features of H.R. 2, minus a few nips and tucks,” said Duarte. “Otherwise, our side is not going to consider it to be true border security.”