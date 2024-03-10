LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky coalition, Kentuckians for Affordable and Reliable Energy, is asking state lawmakers to step back from a bill that’s making its way through Frankfort right now.

What You Need To Know Senate Bill 349 is making its way through the state Capitol in Frankfort



It would create a commission to examine and study energy generation



State Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, is a lead sponsor



Opponents are concerned the bill would waste taxpayer dollars, raise electricity rates and slow down the state's economy

Senate Bill 349 would create a commission to examine and study energy generation. State Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, is a lead sponsor.

"The commission will be tasked with studying all the issues surrounding energy reliability, such as the adequacy of our existing electric generation, Kentucky’s anticipated future electric demand, the operation or retirement of an electric generation unit, the economic impact of energy production (and) the economic impact of decommissioning a unit,” Mills said during the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee meeting March 6.

The Kentuckians for Affordable and Reliable Energy is urging people to call their legislator and tell them to vote "no" on the bill. The group has concerns around decommissioning and retirement of coal plants.

“We’re concerned that the bill is ultimately going to force utilities to keep coal plants open that are past their lifespan," said Patrick Crowley, spokesperson for the Kentuckians for Affordable and Reliable Energy. "Older plants are going to cost more to operate, and that could raise rates, which is something that we’re very concerned about.”

The group added the bill would waste taxpayer dollars, raise electricity rates and slow down the state’s economy.

“If you look around, Kentucky is in the midst of an economic boom," Crowley said. "We are growing tremendously with manufacturing, and one of the reasons (is) our energy rates."

"Kentucky has the third-lowest rates east of the Mississippi (River) ... as we look to the future, industries are going to rely more and more on reliable, safe, clean power, and we’re just concerned that Senate Bill 349 is taking a step away from that.”

Crowley said the organization will continue working with state legislators who have been open to meetings with them.

“The relationship is good," he said. "We’re just debating the future right now; it’s an important conversation to have. We just want to be immersed in it as much as possible.”

Mills offered the following in a statement to Spectrum News:

"The opposition to this legislation is misguided. The bill simply clarifies that when utilities are transitioning away from coal or gas, they must build new generation that is just as reliable and dispatchable as the generation sources they retire."

"This prevents utilities from making decisions aimed solely at shareholder return. It requires them to think first and foremost about the energy security of Kentucky residents. If a utility can show that closure of coal plants will not threaten reliability of Kentucky's energy grid, this bill will not stop any closures.”