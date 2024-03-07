New York's North Country would receive nearly $17 million in funding for local projects in water infrastructure, child care and emergency response times should the biparisan spending package for Fiscal Year 2024 pass the U.S. Senate as expected, Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Thursday.

The package passed the House of Representatives 339-85 on Wednesday evening.

Schumer, who is the Senate majority leader, and Gillibrand personally secured funding for these projects as congressionally directed spending requests:

$4.5 million for the Village of Saranac Lake for construction of a new police, fire, and EMS building

$2.75 million for a children’s center in Herkimer County

$2 million for the cillage of Rouses Point to improve the cillage’s water treatment plant

$2 Million for the village of Whitehall for sanitary sewer improvements

$1.86 million for the town of Massena to improve water service

$1.5 million for Hamilton County to deploy small scale cellular technology

$1 million for the city of Watertown to improve the city’s water treatment plant

$750,000 for the Development Authority of the North Country for pipeline replacement

$381,000 for the town of Bolton to upgrade the town’s wastewater treatment system

“From upgrading our aging water infrastructure in communities from Whitehall to Watertown, helping our families get better access to child care, and supporting our first responders so they are fully prepared to respond quickly in any emergency, this funding means jumpstarting long delayed infrastructure projects and improving quality of life for people in the North Country, all while creating jobs laying the foundation for a brighter future for the North Country," Schumer said in a statement Thursday.

"This funding will provide much-needed support for vital projects that will improve quality of life for residents of the North Country, investing in a new child care center, a new emergency services facility, and various other projects that will improve day-to-day life for countless New Yorkers," Gillibrand said in a statement. "I’m proud to have fought to secure this funding, and I’ll continue to work tirelessly to make sure North Country families, workers, and businesses have what they need to thrive.”