One of Arizona’s most prominent political families has thrown its support behind Ruben Gallego, the Democrat hoping to keep Arizona’s U.S. Senate seat this November out of Republican hands.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly endorsed Gallego Wednesday morning, becoming one of the most prominent names in the state to back the Senate hopeful.

"Ruben Gallego is the type of leader who can bring people together to solve real problems," Kelly said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. "As a Navy guy, I’ve always been glad to have a Marine in my corner, and now I’m going to fight to get this one elected to the Senate so we can continue delivering for Arizona, together."

Gallego, who has represented Arizona in Congress since winning election in 2014, is the Democratic frontrunner in the race



Kelly won election to the U.S. Senate in 2020 after a career as a Naval pilot and NASA astronaut; Giffords, who stepped down after surviving an assassination attempt, leads a gun policy think tank



Republican Kari Lake, Gallego's top competitor for the seat, currently faces a defamation lawsuit for repeatedly and baselessly claiming her loss in Arizona's governor race was due to fraud

Later in the day, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, a gun control activist who is married to Kelly, gave her support to Gallego, saying that she’s "proud to endorse" her friend.

"Ruben has served our country and our state for decades: from his time in the Marines to the US House. He puts country above self and party," Giffords wrote on X, adding that she and Kelly, her husband, will "work tirelessly to help him win."

Giffords served in Congress for parts of three terms, until she stepped down to focus on recovery one year after an assassination attempt during a constituent outreach event — a mass shooting that injured 19 and killed six people, including a 9-year-old girl and a federal judge. After the shooting, Giffords founded an eponymous non-profit and super PAC advocating for gun control and candidates who support tightening gun restrictions.

Kelly has served in the Senate since 2020, when he defeated incumbent Republican Martha McSally, who was appointed to finish out the late John McCain’s term in office, and won reelection in 2022. Before joining the Senate, he held a few much, much "higher" positions: an aviator with the U.S. Navy and a NASA astronaut. Kelly was named to four space shuttle missions, and was commander for two of those missions.

Gallego has represented Arizona in Congress since winning the seat in 2014, after four years in Arizona’s state legislature. He’s one of two candidates who are frontrunners for Arizona’s Senate seat, competing with Republican Kari Lake.

Lake, a former Phoenix-area news anchor, is an ardent supporter of Donald Trump and in 2022 failed to win Arizona’s governorship. She has repeatedly insisted — without evidence — that the election was stolen from her, marred by fraud. Her false assertions have led Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer — a Republican, and the top election official in Arizona’s most populous county — to sue her for defamation.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court rejected Lake’s appeal challenging the lawsuit, allowing the case to move forward into the discovery process.

"We have a talented, big team — over 15 attorneys, with some of the best backgrounds, representing some of the best firms in the country. And we have a strong, strong case. And we have very, very large verdicts in similar cases. We can/will go the distance if we need to," Richter wrote on X shortly after the ruling was announced.