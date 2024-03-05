The Biden administration announced an inter-agency strike force on Tuesday that will work to hold companies accountable for artificially high consumer prices.

Co-chaired by the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, the Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing seeks to combat elevated prices for everything from groceries and banking fees to airfares and basic utilities.

“Over the last year, supply chains have returned to normal and inflation has come down,” National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard said during a press briefing before the announcement. Yet “some corporations aren’t passing those savings on to consumers. Instead, some corporations are tacking on extra fees, hiding costs and sometimes even breaking the law.”

The strike force is an outgrowth of an Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy President Biden enacted in 2021 to prevent companies from growing so large they control too much of the market. Increased competition helps to lower prices, increase wages and level the playing field for small businesses, Brainard said.

To combat what it says are anti-competitive, unfair, deceptive or fraudulent business practices, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Tuesday it had finalized a rule to reduce credit card late fees from an average of $32 to $8. The move is expected to save consumers $10 billion annually or about $220 per year for those who are charged such fees.

“Late fees have gotten out of control due to a loophole in a 2010 regulation that has allowed large credit card companies to sidestep a federal ban on unreasonable fees,” Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra said during the briefing. “Almost all of the credit card giants have been hiking these fees every year using automatic inflation adjustments as an excuse.”

The COVID-19 pandemic led to global supply shortages and the highest inflation in decades in 2022. While the inflation rate fell to 3.1% in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food and housing costs have remained stubbornly high.

During the president’s sixth meeting of his Competition Council Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture finalized a rule designed to stop meat and poultry processing companies from using deceptive contracts and retaliatory practices that prevent small farms and ranches from being able to join forces. The USDA is leveraging and expanding the existing Packers and Stockyards Act to prohibit unjust discrimination and prejudice and to encourage more competition in meat and poultry processing that can help reduce food prices.

Working as part of the new strike force, the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday alaso announced it is circulating a proposed rule to stop landlords from “bulk billing,” or charging everyone who lives or works in a building for internet, cable or satellite service even if they do not want it.