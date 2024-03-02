Super Tuesday may well be judgment day for Nikki Haley’s presidential candidacy.

But if she’s nervous, she’s not showing it, telling Spectrum News in an interview about her hopes for building momentum ahead of Tuesday’s glut of primary election contests.

"What we’re gonna do is we’re running through the tape, we’re hitting as many Super Tuesday states as we can," Haley said in an interview, providing a snippet of her campaign’s whirlwind tour: Virginia on Friday, Raleigh, N.C., during the day Saturday, then Boston that same night.

She blames both Biden and Trump for sowing division within the country, and in particular for not corralling Congress into creating a "stronger" compromise bill on immigration

Her goal is to hit as many people as possible and touch as many hands as possible to sell her vision for leadership: "This is about the fact that we can’t be a country in disarray, and have a world on fire, and go to four more years of chaos. We won’t survive it."

Sixteen states and one U.S. territory hold their presidential primaries and nominating contests on Super Tuesday, so named for its super-sized stakes: more than one-third of all available delegates are in play across the states. Trump has already secured 122 delegates, winning every contest he’s appeared in ahead of Saturday’s contests, and he’s long been considered the presumptive favorite to challenge President Joe Biden for the White House in November.

Accordingly, Haley has lost every contest she and Trump have both participated in, including the South Carolina Republican primary on Feb. 24 — Haley’s home state, which she presided over as governor from 2011 to 2017 — where Trump won South Carolina 59.8% to Haley’s 39.5%. Before that election, she promised to stay in the race at least until Tuesday’s giant-sized contest, and she stuck to her guns.

"I’m a woman of my word," Haley said after the election. "I’m not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden."

Her perseverance was rewarded this week with endorsements from sitting U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, her only endorsements in Congress’ upper chamber. Both senators voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Their support might be too little, coming too late. While Haley touted a New York Times/Sienna College poll of registered voters published Saturday, showing that she would beat Biden in a contest by eight percentage points, that same poll showed a marked preference between her and Trump: that 77% of voters surveyed backed Trump, while just 20% supported her.

Haley is chasing a competitive race, seeking to beat Donald Trump and emphasize the voices of the 30 to 40 percent of voters who back her: people she says aren’t anti-Trump, but “pro-America.”

She’s painting Trump and Biden as two sides of a coin, likening them to forces of division and chaos.

The stalled border compromise, she said, was both good ("it strengthened asylum laws") and bad ("it didn’t have ‘Remain in Mexico’ and had a 5,000 person threshold [for illegal border crossings]"), but the two leaders should have told Congress to "figure it out and get it stronger." (The “5,000 person threshold” is related to the seven-day average of asylum claims that would have triggered a border closure.)

Instead, "Donald Trump stopped it, Biden won’t do anything to strengthen it," and Congress "went on vacation for a week," she said

Haley is already planning possible actions should she win the White House, promising to pardon her opponent, former President Donald Trump, should he be convicted in either of his two federal criminal indictments.

"I have always said that we have to do what's in the best interest of the American people…We don't need an 80-year-old former President sitting in jail — that's going to further divide our country," Haley said. "For the best interest of the country, we would need to bring everybody together. And yes, I would pardon him."

Earlier this week, Haley told NBC News that she would like for all of Trump’s criminal legal matters to be concluded before the November general election, believing they would cast a "cloud" over him and confound voters. Haley’s promise of a pardon echoes the courtesy former President Gerald Ford extended to disgraced former President Richard Nixon in the wake of the Watergate scandal. But she rejects the idea that a pardon would create a further divide between those to the left of the Republican party.

"Donald Trump would be screaming from jail, and you would have everybody else backing him up. We have to get past the chaos," she said.

To do so, in her opinion, voters need to move her beyond Trump and Biden and into the Presidency.

"You can’t go and continue to see all of these things happen and say, why would we do this knowing if Donald Trump is the nominee that there is a highly-possible likelihood that we could get a President Kamala Harris?" Haley said, suggesting a strong possibility that Biden may die or step down while in office. "At some point, we need discipline and focus back in the White House."

Tuesday will show if she successfully convinced voters that she’s the person to bring that focus to the Resolute Desk.