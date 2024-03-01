Late last year the Food and Drug Administration recalled applesauce pouches after at least 22 toddlers in 14 states were sickened by lead linked to tainted pouches of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce.

Now, following an investigation by the New York Times into how the tainted pouches were able to pass through the FDA’s screening process, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., is demanding answers from the government agency.

What You Need To Know Last fall, the FDA recalled applesauce pouches tainted with lead that made children in 14 states sick



A New York Times investigation has found that the tainted pouches were able to slip through the administration's screening process, and now Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., is asking for answers



Gomez has asked the FDA for a meeting to discuss the matter, but so far hasn't heard back



The FDA is still advising individuals not to consume the applesauce products from WanaBana, Schnucks or Weis

“My son, his favorite word is ‘apple,’ because he has an applesauce every single day. And millions of families are like that, that give their kids a snack, they want to make sure that they're secure,” said Gomez, the chair of the Congressional Dads Caucus.

Gomez tweeted about the Times report Wednesday, calling it a “horrifying error that should have never happened,” and he’s reached out to the FDA to come meet with him directly to discuss the matter.

“What we want to hear from the FDA is first, come in and meet with us and explain to us your program. How is it supposed to work? Where do you think it's failing? And one of the things I always tell people is like, did the plan fail to work? Or did you fail to work the plan? And right now we're trying to determine which one it is or if it's both of them at the same time.”

As of Friday at close of business, Gomez’s office said the FDA was working with them on getting a meeting on the books.

In an update posted to the FDA’s website Thursday, the administration says an analysis of the cinnamon contained in those pouches was contaminated with lead chromate.

“Historically, lead chromate has been illegally added to certain spices to increase their weight and enhance their color, which increases the monetary value of the adulterated spices. FDA’s leading hypothesis remains that this was likely an act of economically motivated adulteration,” according to the update.

The FDA says they have limited authority over foreign ingredient suppliers, and that it has limited ability to take action against those involved.

Those who have consumed the products should speak with their healthcare provider. Anyone with applesauce pouches from WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis on their shelves should discard them.

This article has been updated to reflect that FDA has gotten in touch with Gomez's office.