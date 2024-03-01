More than $45 million has been awarded to improve seven locations in New York so that they may attract high-tech manufacturing businesses, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Friday.

The money comes from the FAST NY (Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts) program, which is designed to prepare and develop sites to increase the chances of large employers and high-manufacturing companies to settle on those locations.

“From the Hudson Valley to the Southern Tier, these FAST NY investments are helping to unlock economic opportunity all across our state,” Hochul said in a statement. “Businesses of the future are flocking to New York because of our top-notch workforce, our thoughtful incentives, and our turnkey, shovel-ready sites, and I am committed to working with the Legislature to bring in even more 21st century employers and grow the jobs of tomorrow in our state.”

Here are the details of where the latest funding will go to:

Oneida County – $23.6 million: The Triangle Site, located at Griffiss International Airport in the city of Rome. This project will deliver electrical upgrades, extension of municipal water and sanitary sewer and natural gas, transportation and access upgrades and the completion of general site work.

Broome County IDA – $11.3 million: This project is located at the former BAE site on Main St in Johnson City and will provide for the installation of an elevated development pad to prevent flooding and also develop a stub road with needed water, sewer and electric infrastructure as well as stormwater improvements to activate the site for future use.

Chemung County IDA – $4,000,000: This project, located on North Main Street in Horseheads, will allow for upgrades including improvements to the existing rail, water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure to support planned growth and development at the site.

Niagara County – $3,258,450: This project, located at Niagara County Business Park on Junction Road in Cambria, will allow for site preparations and infrastructure improvements including electric, gas, water and sewer extensions.

Clinton County – $3,000,000: The Clinton County airport property in Plattsburgh contains over 450 acres of developable land. Portions of the site have already been redeveloped for three industrial sites, and this project will allow for infrastructure improvements including water, sanitary sewer, stormwater, electric, as well as the construction of a roadway to allow for the development of an additional 135 acres of land

Orange County IDA – $462,500: This project, located at the Aden Brook Commerce Park in Montgomery, will help with the advancement of the SEQRA process and help to cover costs related to engineering and site design.

Fulton County Center for Regional Growth – $65,300: This project on State Route 20A in Johnstown, will facilitate a planning study to determine costs for the development of infrastructure at the site including roads, utilities, site analysis, and environmental investigation.

Through FAST NY, Empire State Development can award a “FAST NY Shovel-Ready Certification” for sites that meet high standards of shovel readiness, to support and enhance their marketing efforts to attract more industries.