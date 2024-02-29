Jackpots for three of New York’s popular draw games — Mega Millions, Powerball and NY LOTTO — have generated more than $63.9 million for public schools and small businesses, the state Gaming Commission said Thursday.
Individually, as of Thursday, the jackpots for Mega Millions have generated $23.8 million; Powerball $17.8 million; and NY LOTTO $13.4 million. Sales for the three games have also generated $8.9 million in commissions for lottery retailers, according to the commission.
“Multiple massive jackpots mean more opportunities to win life-changing money while benefiting New York’s public schools,” Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O’Dwyer said in a statement. “Even if a New York player’s numbers don’t get called, every ticket purchase is a win for New York State’s taxpayers and businesses.”
The New York Lottery is the most profitable lottery in North America. Revenue is distributed to local school districts by the same statutory formula used to distribute other state aid to education.