WASHINGTON — In a 320 to 99 vote, the House passed a short-term funding agreement to avoid a partial government shutdown Friday. Florida Republicans were divided on the measure.

What You Need To Know All Florida Democrats in the House voted in favor of a short-term spending deal, but 12 of the 20 Florida GOP members in the House voted against it



Hardline Republicans opposed the measure, saying it did not cut federal spending



President Joe Biden is expected to sign off on the measure following Senate approval

Twelve of the 20 Florida Republicans in the House voted against the short-term spending bill, including Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Matt Gaetz. Seven Florida Republicans voted for the bill, while one, Rep. Gus Bilirakis, abstained.

“If it were up to me, if I was a speaker, I’d say look, we need those 12 standalone appropriations bills, we need to determine exactly where we can make some of those cuts," Luna said. "And frankly, remember, it’s been a really long time since we’ve balanced the budget."

The short-term deal followed a meeting between congressional leaders of both parties with President Joe Biden at the White House earlier this week. It sets new funding deadlines for March 8 and March 22.

It does not include the $95 billion foreign aid package for wartime funding to Ukraine and Israel that passed the Senate earlier this month.

The funding agreement also does not include any new border provisions, as both Biden and former President Donald Trump made dueling visits to the U.S. Southern Border Thursday.

House Freedom Caucus members, including Luna, had sought a 1% across-the-board cut to discretionary spending.

House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the deal opposed by many in his own party Thursday.

“The appropriations process is ugly. Democracy is ugly. This is the way it works every year, always has, except that we’ve instituted some new innovations," he said. "We broke the omnibus fever, right? That’s how Washington has been run for years. We’re trying to turn the aircraft carrier back to real budgeting and spending reform. This was an important thing to break it up into smaller pieces."

This is the fourth extension of the government funding deadline since September. Lawmakers say they are hopeful a fifth won’t be needed, and that funding for the full budget year that began five months ago will soon be approved.