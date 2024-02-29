Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin admitted Thursday to lawmakers on Capitol Hill he made mistakes last month in not informing President Joe Biden that he had been hospitalized but insisted there was no lapse in command that might have compromised the nation’s security.

Austin was transported by ambulance to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Jan. 1 with complications related to a surgery to treat and cure prostate cancer; The president did not know about his hospitalization until Jan. 4



Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee grilled Austin about why he did not disclose his condition to the White House, what might have happened if Biden had not been able to reach his Pentagon chief during an emergency and how the president did not realize for days that Austin was unavailable



Democrats on the committee largely seemed satisfied with Austin’s explanation and accountability, and they instead accused House Republicans of fabricating a national security issue — Austin’s hospitalization — while ignoring another — the disruption of military funding for Ukraine

Austin was transported by ambulance to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Jan. 1 and placed in the intensive care unit with complications related to a Dec. 22 surgery to treat and cure prostate cancer. He remained at Walter Reed for two weeks.

The president did not know about his hospitalization until Jan. 4 or the Austin had cancer. Austin’s responsibilities were transferred Jan. 2 to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, who was vacationing in Puerto Rico and was not initially informed about Austin’s condition.

“I want to be very clear: There was never any lapse in authorities or in command and control,” Austin told the House Armed Services Committee. “At all times, either I or the deputy secretary was in a position to conduct the duties of my office. But we did have a breakdown in notifications during my January stay at Walter Reed, and that is sharing my location and why I was there.

“We did not handle this right, and I did not handle it right. As you know, I've apologized, including directly to the president, and I take full responsibility.”

Republicans on the committee grilled Austin about why he did not disclose his condition to the White House, what might have happened if Biden had not been able to reach his Pentagon chief during an emergency and how the president did not realize for days that Austin was unavailable.

“It's totally unacceptable that it took three days to inform the president of the United States that the secretary of defense was in the hospital and not in control of the Pentagon,” said committee Chair Mike Rogers, R-Ala. “Wars were raging in Ukraine and Israel, our ships were under fire in the Red Sea, and our bases were bracing for attack in Syria and Iraq. But the commander in chief did not know that his secretary of defense was out of action.”

Other Republicans argued that any other member of the military would face stiff consequences for not reporting their whereabouts to their superiors.

“It was a failure of leadership and implementing the controls and protocols that were already in place,” said Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., noted that when the U.S. conducted strikes against a militia target in Iraq on Jan. 4, Biden did not know Austin was outside the chain of command.

“God forbid there was a retaliatory strike,” she said. “That would have caused potential delays, and it is unacceptable.”

Austin, 70, said he did not disclose his cancer diagnosis to Biden because it is “a very personal and deeply troubling issue” and that he didn’t want to “burden” the president. But he did not defend his choices, saying, “I didn’t get this right.”

Austin, however, insisted he never directed anyone at the Pentagon to hide his condition from the White House or public.

He said he was never incapacitated and that the decision to transfer his duties was made in consultation with his military assistants because he would not have access to secure communications for a period of time.

Since Austin’s hospitalization, the Pentagon conducted a 30-day review of the incident, which found no evidence of “ill intent or an attempt to obfuscate.”

It made eight recommendations that included developing clear guidance to ensure the acting secretary is prepared and supported to quickly perform the secretary’s responsibilities if required. Austin said the department is adopting all eight suggestions.

He added that, even before the review, the Pentagon began implementing other changes, including requiring that the White House and key officials across the Defense Department are immediately notified when the power is transferred to the deputy secretary and told the reason why.

Adam Smith of Washington, the committee’s ranking Democrat, said, “We need clearer, more transparent information about what's going on at the Pentagon,” but he also stressed: “There is no allegation whatsoever that the Department of Defense was not completely on top of all of those situations. There was no instance where they were not doing their job to the utmost of their ability and in the defense of this country.”

Democrats on the committee largely seemed satisfied with Austin’s explanation and accountability, and they instead accused House Republicans of fabricating a national security issue — Austin’s hospitalization — while ignoring another — the disruption of military funding for Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the Senate passed a $95.3 billion foreign aid package that includes $60 billion to support Ukraine in its war against Russia and $14.1 billion to help Israel in its conflict with Hamas. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., facing opposition from some in his party, has not put the bill up for a vote.

“Mr. Secretary, it is not you that are the problem,” said Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif. “It's not what happened in your health emergency that's the problem. … When will this committee actually stand up for the defense of this nation? When will my colleagues on the Republican side of this committee find the courage to get the job done?”

Asked about the impact of cutting off U.S. funding to Ukraine, Austin said it’s already allowing Russia to make incremental gains and that “without our support, “the Ukrainians will be outgunned in terms of artillery and they'll also be at risk because of lack of adequate air defenses.”

Austin said the U.S. abandoning Kyiv would be “a gift” to Russian President Vladimir Putin and that other authoritarian leaders would be emboldened if Russia is successful. He added, “Our allies are troubled by the message that we’re sending in a failure to support Ukraine, and certainly it has impacted the morale of the Ukrainian troops.”

Austin was hospitalized again from Feb. 11-13 with a bladder issue also related to his prostate cancer surgery. Because he is still recovering, the Armed Forces Committee agreed to limit the hearing to two hours. Austin will return in about a month to testify again.

The defense secretary told lawmakers that his doctors expect him “to be completely cured of my prostate cancer, which was caught early.”