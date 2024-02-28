Tensions ran high during the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee markup Tuesday, after Republicans tried to stall the proceedings in protest. At issue was the nomination of Julie Su, the Deputy Secretary of Labor and — since last March — the current acting labor secretary.

“This is a mockery of the advise and consent process,” fumed Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., the ranking member of the committee after committee chair Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., blocked him from entering a statement into the record. The committee went on to advance Su's nomination 11-10 along party lines.

Cassidy, who has pushed for a second public hearing for Su and said that the committee vote should have been happening in public, tried to stop Tuesday’s proceedings through a little known parliamentary procedure to block the meeting. Instead, it forced Sanders to end the meeting by 2:15 p.m., just a few minutes after it began.

“That's why I was as direct as I was when he wanted to give an opening statement — he wanted a big, long opening statement, we would not have dealt with Julie Su [‘s nomination], who in my view is doing a great job as acting secretary,” said Sanders after the meeting.

“On a bipartisan basis, there were not the votes to pass her,” argued Cassidy.

Last year, Republicans — led by House ​​Committee on Education and the Workforce Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. — asked the independent Government Accountability Office to investigate whether Su should be allowed to continue serving in an acting capacity.

The GAO concluded that Su could serve within an acting capacity with no time restraints because she is not serving under the Vacancies Act but under the U.S. code that authorizes the Deputy Labor Secretary to perform the duties of the Labor Secretary if their predecessor resigns.

Cassidy said that he still believes the Senate should have had a second hearing.

“There is the spirit of the law, there is the letter of the law. If GAO says that, ‘by golly, she can do it legally,’ that is a mockery of the Constitution,” Cassidy said. “Just a little bit of a loophole that allows it to happen. Is that what our Founding Fathers intended? Absolutely not.”

“We have an advise and consent responsibility, and this is defeating that responsibility.”

Senators Jon Tester, D-Mont., Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz. and Angus King, I-Maine, are some of the lawmakers who continue to hold up Su's nomination. It's unclear what their objections to the nomination are.

We asked Sanders if he was having conversations with these members about their reservations, and while he acknowledged he was speaking with members, he would not quantify how the decisions are going. When asked what their hang up on her nomination was, Sanders quipped “Go to their campaign contributors, I don’t know.”

According to the Federal Election Commission, Sinema, Tester and King have all received campaign contributions from the American Trucking Association of $2,500. The group has voiced opposition to Su’s nomination.

The next step for Su's potential ascent to confirmation as labor secretary is a vote from the Senate floor — but that isn't expected to happen unless Democrats can win the votes from the holdouts.

Spectrum News has reached out to the offices of Sinema, Tester and King for comment, but has not yet received a response.