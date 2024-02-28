First lady Jill Biden is working to mobilize female voters to reelect her husband as part of a new Women for Biden-Harris initiative the Biden-Harris campaign announced Wednesday.

The national program is intended to reach female voters across the country and will launch Friday, March 1, on the first day of Women’s History Month.

“Women put Joe in the White House four years ago, and women will do it again,” the first lady said in a statement announcing the new initiative. “In our communities, women are the organizers, the planners, the mobilizers. We get things done. That’s exactly why we’re launching Women for Biden-Harris now — because when women organize, we win.”

Biden will kick off the campaign with a three-day tour of battleground states Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin. The first lady will meet with women in each state to highlight the key role they stand to play in November.

The Biden-Harris campaign plans to leverage the initiative to highlight the differences between President Biden and the GOP's frontrunner, former president Donald Trump.

“There is too much at stake for women this November,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a video released alongside the Women for Biden-Harris announcement. “We are fighting for fundamental freedoms: the freedom for our families to be safe from gun violence and the freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body, not the government telling her what to do.”

Because women voters turn out at higher rates than men, the Biden-Harris campaign said they are a key constituency who are critical to winning the General Election. Biden won the women’s vote by more than 10 points in 2020.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters found Biden’s support among women voters grew from 53% in December to 58% in January.