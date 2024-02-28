Congressional leaders from both the House and Senate have an agreement on short-term continuing resolutions to keep the government running while it works to finalize two packages of appropriations bills finalizing the 2024 fiscal year budget, according to a joint statement released Wednesday afternoon.

"We are in agreement that Congress must work in a bipartisan manner to fund our government," said the release from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Negotiators agreed, in broad strokes, on six bills, funding Agriculture, Commerce, Energy Interior, Military Construction and Transportation. The text of those bills will be finalized, packaged, voted on and enacted ahead of March 8. A second package of six bills, covering Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, the Legislative Branch and the Department of State will be finalized and enacted ahead of March 22.

To keep the government running in the meantime, short term continuing resolution funding bills will be voted on by the House and Senate this week.

