Members of the Biden administration will meet Wednesday with representatives from community groups to discuss improving job opportunities in areas most affected by gun violence.

What You Need To Know



“It's clear that with gun violence now being the No. 1 cause of premature death for all youth in America, certainly one of the leading health pandemics in our country, that we must take an all-of-government public health approach to address this crisis,” Gregory Jackson, deputy director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, told reporters Tuesday.

“By doing this, our intent is that justice-involved young people will have the credentials and the opportunities necessary to choose a different path, a career path that leads them to not only high-quality jobs but family economic security,” said Molly Bashay, senior policy adviser for the Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration, which funds the program.

Bashay said the department hopes to hand out about 28 grants ranging from $2 million to $5.1 million each over two rounds this year.

A senior administration official said the grants could go to local government, nonprofit groups, Native American tribes and organizations, or other community programs.

“We're looking to work with folks who have lived experience of violence, who have had successful reentry after potentially committing a violent crime … being convicted, serving time and then coming back and doing something incredible for their community,” the official said. “These are the types of leaders of organizations that do the CVI [community violence intervention] work, who we're proud to partner with.”

Jackson said the program could provide a boost to nonprofit groups that have previously not received any federal funding.

The grants will “elevate their life-saving work but, most importantly, unlock additional resources for communities most in need,” he said.