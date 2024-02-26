Organizers of California’s 2021 gubernatorial recall election announced Monday they plan to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom once again.

Speaking to Spectrum News 1 political anchor Alex Cohen, Rescue California’s Campaign Director Anne Hyde Dunsmore charged that Newsom has abandoned the state to advance his presidential ambitions and led the state to a budget deficit of as much as $73 billion.

“California needs a full-time governor who is fully focused on the serious problems the state and its citizens are facing,” Dunsmore said. “This may be our last opportunity to rescue and restore our state, while we highlight for the rest of the country the destruction Newsom has left in his wake.”

Rescue California led the last recall effort to oust Newsom in 2021, but it failed. More than 60% of the electorate said no to the option in a special election that cost taxpayers more than $200 million, according to the California Secretary of State.

Newsom was first elected governor in 2018 and won his second term in 2022. The most recent recall petition requires 12% of the total number of votes Newsom received in the last election to proceed.

A recent LA Times poll found half of adults nationwide believe the Golden State is in decline. Only 20% of respondents said California’s economy was strong or that it is a good place to raise a family.

