As lawmakers return to Washington this week, members of the House and Senate face a lengthy to-do list to keep the government funded before the midnight deadline Saturday.

It’s the fourth time lawmakers have run out the clock on a short-term funding deal in nearly six months: first in September, which was the catalyst for then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ouster, then again in November, when newly minted Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was just getting his feet under him.

Then leaders from both chambers made a deal in January on topline spending numbers, but needed more time to get the details hashed out.

That leads them to this week, where lawmakers face the daunting challenge of passing four bills before a partial government shutdown on March 2.

What You Need To Know Lawmakers are facing a looming deadline to keep the government funded by the end of the week - or face a partial government shutdown



Funding for the Departments of Agriculture, Energy, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development will run out of cash at 11:59 p.m. Friday



The rest of the government will remain funded through March 8 at 11:59 p.m.

“Senate Democrats want to do the right thing to keep the government open. I hope the House continues to work with us in good faith to make that happen,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in a speech on the Senate floor Monday.

The House doesn’t return until Wednesday, giving the chambers little time to accomplish the task.

“None of us like a CR, but we like government shutdowns even less,” admitted Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., who serves on the appropriations committee. “The reality is, if we have to do a CR, there’s gonna be enough of us to get it there. But I think we have to have some good faith effort that we’re actually doing something on the appropriate process, instead of just doing another short term CR.”

“I know the Speaker is getting fed up with short term CRs as I think the majority of us are. So hopefully, we’re making some progress and getting closer as we get to that point.”

Without new funding, the Departments of Agriculture, Energy, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development will run out of cash at 11:59 p.m. Friday. The rest of the government will run out of cash at 11:59 p.m. on March 8.

“Shutting down the government is harmful to the country, and it never produces positive outcomes on either policy or politics,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. said in a speech on the Senate floor on Monday. “We have the means and just enough time this week to avoid a shutdown.”

Democrats have criticized Republicans for squandering the month of February on the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for the situation at the southern border, rather than focusing on the approaching funding deadlines.

“Think about the message that it’s sending every single worker that works for the federal government, it is that we do not appreciate you being nonpartisan, and that we expect you to be involved in the political theaters of whomever is in charge. And that is no way of controlling the federal government,” criticized Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., who also sits on appropriations.

“I think it’s absolutely wrong for the Speaker to not have the courage to lead from the middle. We have sufficient members if Democrats and Republicans work together from the middle.”

Johnson, for his part, has remained adamant that the House “has worked nonstop, and is continuing to work in good faith, to reach an agreement with the Senate on compromise government funding bills in advance of the deadlines.”

“Our position is that of the American people and our mission is to take steps to rein in Democrats’ overspending and policies that are harming the economy, raising prices, and making everyday life harder for our constituents,” Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Whether or not Johnson will move for another short-term funding bill or march toward a partial government shutdown at the end of the week remains to be seen. But Democrats are pointing to the last minute rush to get a deal as another example of the dysfunction of the Republican majority.

“They wasted this entire year — the last year and a half since they have been in power. They have proven to the American people they are incapable of governing, and that no one runs that caucus,” accused Torres. “They have a speaker in name only, but it’s really run by the extreme part of their party.”