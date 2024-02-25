LOS ANGELES — As thousands of tourists walk along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ruth Monroy yells, "Mango! Watermelon! Mixto mango."

Monroy sells fruit and hot dogs to people walking along the area, but where she is selling is one of eight areas considered a no vending zone in the City of Los Angeles. Soon, that will change.

On Feb. 6, the Los Angeles City Council passed an ordinance to remove the eight no-vending zones throughout the city.

The ordinance will go into effect next month.

While Monroy says she is happy about the decision, she's confused about what this means for her and the citations she's received over the years.

Ruth is part of a coalition of street vendors who sued the City of Los Angeles over its no vending zones.

Hugo Soto-Martinez was among the local leaders who introduced the ordinance to remove the zones along with Council President Paul Krekorian.

"We have to embrace what street vending does for the city, and when we don't embrace that people are more vulnerable, they work in the shadows, they work in the shadows, they don't feel connected to the city," says Soto-Martinez.

The move puts us in line with state law that legalizes street vending. Soto-Martinez says there will still be certain regulations, but there will no longer be broad, sweeping, no-vending zones.

Monroy says she's grateful that selling food has helped her support her family, and she says it's something she plans to continue doing now without fear.