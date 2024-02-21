Former President Donald Trump confirmed at least six names he said are on his shortlist to be his vice presidential pick in this year’s election.

In a Fox News town hall on Tuesday night, Trump said his list includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott



Trump did not produce the names on his own but was rather presented them by town hall host Laura Ingraham before saying they were all on his shortlist



It’s possible other names could also be on Trump’s list

The front-runner for the GOP nomination, Trump did not produce the names on his own but was rather presented them by town hall host Laura Ingraham, who said audience members suggested them. Ingraham then asked Trump, “Are they all on your shortlist?” Trump answered, “They are.”

It’s possible other names could also be on Trump’s list. There has been speculation, too, surrounding New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, among others.

Trump, 77, said the most important quality he’s looking for in a running mate is someone who could be a great president in the event that something happens to him.

He also said “you would like to get somebody that could help you from the voter standpoint” and added that he’s looking for a running mate who agrees with him on a wide range of issues, including border security, interest rates, electric vehicles, foreign affairs, the need for a strong military and school choice.

“I always say I want people with common sense because there's so many things happening in this country that don't make sense,” Trump said.

Trump told NBC News in September that he liked the concept of choosing a woman as his running mate, but added, “We’re going to pick the best person.” He did not say anything Tuesday night about his running mate potentially be a woman.

In another Fox town hall in Iowa in January, Trump said he already knew who his pick would be but did not elaborate. DeSantis and Ramaswamy were still opposing him for the Republican nomination at the time.

Scott also ran against Trump in the primary but exited the race before the first votes were cast. DeSantis, Ramaswamy and Scott have all endorsed Trump, with Ramaswamy and Scott actively campaigning for the former president.

Trump praised Scott, who attended the town hall, calling him “a great advocate.”

“He has been much better for me than he was for himself,” Trump said. “I watched his campaign, and he doesn't like talking about himself, but, boy, does he talk about Trump.”

In 2016, Trump chose then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence to be his running mate, but the men had a falling out after Pence rebuffed Trump’s demand to block certification of Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.