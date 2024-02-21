LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night’s primary debate was ostensibly a four-way dance among the four leading candidates for California’s open U.S. Senate seat.

In reality, it was among the last chances that three candidates had to impress undecided Californians.

What You Need To Know Time is running short on the campaigns — mail ballots have already begun rolling out to voter homes across the state — as election day, March 5, nears



Garvey, Porter and Lee are in a race for second, seeking to be the other candidate to challenge Schiff in November’s general election, per the state’s top-two primary system



Garvey learned his lesson from previous debates in one way: he cut out the sports metaphors almost entirely



Lee, in a distant fourth place, didn’t come into the debate with the idea of winding down her candidacy or seeking to push her opponents toward her own policies. Rather, she stayed the course as the most progressive candidate in the contest

Meanwhile, the leading candidate — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank — only had to play prevent defense to maintain his polling advantage: being the preference of 28% of polled voters, per an Emerson College/Inside California Politics/The Hill poll released on Feb. 20.

Retired Dodgers player and GOP candidate Steve Garvey (22% support) had to hold off Democratic Reps. Katie Porter of Irvine (16% support) and Barbara Lee of Oakland (9% support) and win those 17% of voters who haven’t yet decided on a candidate.

Essentially, the three are in a race for second, seeking to be the other candidate to challenge Schiff in November’s general election, per the state’s top-two primary system.

Garvey stayed the course with his playbook: safe, general answers that criticized government spending and the Biden administration’s handling of gas and oil, particularly his 2021 policy of shutting down oil and gas lease sales. (In 2023, Biden approved a small number of offshore oil leases in accordance with 2022 climate legislation.) He offered a Reagan-era comment about seeking to show “peace through strength” on the international stage. He suggested Biden could end the immigration with “one swipe of a pen… one page to say, secure the border.” And, as is his wont, he strolled right past a direct question asking him to defend the foreign policy of former President Donald Trump.

However, Garvey learned his lesson from previous debates in one way: he cut out the sports metaphors almost entirely. Though in one case, he did say that he builds “championship teams” and would meet with “all other 99 senators” to build consensus, in the early days of what he promised would be one single six-year Senate term. (That was in response to a question about impacts he would seek to have with legislation. When pressed, he said he would “get back to reading, writing and arithmetic to ensure the next generation of our children are the new leaders and capable.”)

Porter largely stuck to her messaging as well — her campaign has been build around “shaking up the Senate,” indirectly criticizing her long-tenured House colleagues Schiff and Lee in her jabs at “career politicians” and insisting that, of the four top candidates, she alone comes with no strings attached to special interests.

She promised to be a “fierce advocate” for taxpayers repeatedly throughout the hour-long debate, promising to prod at government spending benefitting industry: military spending toward defense contractors, immigration loopholes providing cheap labor at the expense of migrant workers, the “powerful interests” backing artificial intelligence, to name a few. She touted her own record, including the pressure applied to top public health officials at the height of the COVID pandemic, drawing out a promise to provide free COVID tests to all Americans.

And she also took shots at Schiff and Garvey, as well as a third candidate who wasn’t on stage alongside the others. Schiff, she said, wasn’t doing the work he promised to bring down child care costs — or even joining the existing bills. (Schiff responded, saying that “there’s nothing easier than putting your name on a bill. Where you see the real legislators is they write their own legislation.)

Garvey, she said, has been unclear on his stance for Donald Trump, before invoking her own personal target, Eric Early.

Early, a relatively little-known Republican attorney who is polling at 2% per the Emerson survey, is effectively a non-factor in the race. But Porter has pushed advertising criticizing Early for being a supporter of Donald Trump — effectively boosting his name into greater prominence than anything aside from getting his name on the ballot to begin with. If he, as a result, peels votes away from Garvey, it might have the effect of boosting her beyond the former Dodger, and into the November general election. (She earlier criticized Schiff of the same tactic, saying his ads attacking Garvey boosted the Republican candidate’s position.)

Porter downplayed the tactic, telling reporters that her campaign is “being honest with voters about who the MAGA conservative is, and I think that’s really important that people know that.”

Lee, lingering in fourth place, didn’t come into the debate with the idea of winding down her candidacy or seeking to push her opponents toward her own policies. Rather, she stayed the course as the most progressive candidate in the contest. Lee maintained her anti-war stance, again calling for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas, repeating her calls to deeply examine military spending and emphasized her vote against the recent immigration package: “The bill was not meeting the standard that I insist on — immigration reform should include comprehensive immigration reform, it should be humane…and it should have due process,” she said.

Her continued stance, in keeping with her legacy as the only member of Congress to vote against the war in Iraq, is to reduce military spending and invest in development and humanitarian needs across the world, extending a helping hand to the globe, rather the threat of a club.

She also continued to emphasize her lived experience, and ability to empathize with those suffering, as proof that she has the interests of the people in mind. Lee again referred to her youth in El Paso, Texas, growing up among migrants and minorities in a polluted community; she noted that AI can be and has been used to discriminate against people of color; and she emphasized the affordability crisis facing Americans and Californians as a woman who needed public assistance to survive.

For his part, Schiff was comfortably cruising throughout the debate, offering no surprises with his answers — aside from agreeing with Garvey on the idea that America should be the “torchbearer of democracy.” Indeed, he pushed back on Porter’s prodding, responding with a comment on his record of campaign donors with a spike at her own record of corporate backers, including hedge fund managers. (Porter vehemently denied his accusation.)

But he also expressed, if not regret, then a bit of displeasure with his past criminal justice legislation as a member of the California Legislature.

“I certainly wouldn’t author some of that legislation again,” he said, before stating that he’s proud of his record and “proud that ever since I was a prosecutor, the safety of neighborhoods and people in my district and in California has always been my priority.”

Time is running short on the campaigns — mail ballots have already begun rolling out to voter homes across the state — as election day, March 5, nears.