If you get an email from President Joe Biden today, look twice before you sling it into your spam folder — this one might actually save you money, especially if you’ve got outstanding student loans and you’ve signed up for a new government debt repayment plan.

"Because you signed up for and fulfilled the repayment requirements under my Administration's plan, your eligible federal student loans will be forgiven," says the email signed by Biden. "You will receive an email from your loan servicer notifying you that your debt has been forgiven."

"I hope this relief gives you a little more breathing room," Biden adds.

What You Need To Know The Biden administration is announcing $1.2 billion in new student loan debt relief for about 153,000 borrowers



Total debt relief comes to about $138 billion for 3.9 million Americans



A majority of this relief can be granted to borrowers who are enrolled in the Saving on Valuable Education (or SAVE) Plan, have been in repayment for at least 10 years and have taken out $12,000 or less in college loans



Borrowers will get an email from President Joe Biden congratulating and explaining their loan forgiveness — an email that will also include information on how to be aware of student loan scams

The federal government will forgive about $1.2 billion in student loans for nearly 153,000 borrowers under the first relief pass of the Saving on Valuable Education (or SAVE) Plan, the White House announced Wednesday. This brings the total of debt relief under the Biden administration to almost $138 billion for about 3.9 million Americans.

"We're providing real immediate breathing room from an unacceptable reality where student loan payments compete with basic needs like putting food on the table and accessing health care," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told reporters. "I'm proud of what we're doing to fix a broken student loan system and we're just getting started."

Debt will be canceled for borrowers who are enrolled in the SAVE Plan, have been in repayment for at least 10 years and have taken out $12,000 or less in loans for college; for every additional $1,000 borrowed above $12,000, those borrowers will get relief after another year of payments. And borrowers who are eligible for early relief but not currently enrolled in the SAVE Plan will be contacted by the Department of Education directly for encouragement, starting next week.

A senior administration official said that the debt forgiveness plan is an important step toward addressing racial inequities — Black borrowers are likely to borrow $25,000 more in student loans compared to white graduates, and Black graduates tend to pay back their loans slower, per a 2016 report by the Department of Education, owing to disadvantageous gaps in the job market and wages.

The loan forgiveness program, along with the other loan relief programs backed by the Biden administration, is the result of the executive branch pivoting from the Supreme Court blocking Biden’s original debt forgiveness plan. That plan would have broadly wiped out up to $20,000 in debt for an estimated 43 million borrowers making less than a certain income.

Last week, Cardona announced plans to include those facing hardships as a new category of borrowers among those eligible for debt forgiveness. The student debt relief push, Cardona said, is in part intended to help folks facing hardship who have defaulted on their debt.

As for those who will be getting a debt reprieve, and learning about it from Biden’s email, the government told them to wait for an update from their loan service, or to contact them within 21 days of getting the president’s congratulatory note.

The email also notes that folks should, indeed, watch out for scams. Borrowers "never have to pay for help" with student aid, the government says, adding that their emails come from very specific addresses — make sure to check the email address of the sender to see if it matches with specific addresses ending in .gov. Scam attempts can be reported at reportfraud.ftc.gov.