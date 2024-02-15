More than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 69,000 have been injured since the war between Hamas — the anti-Zionist party controlling the Gaza Strip — and Israel began on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants killed 1,139 people, including 766 civilians, and took more than 240 hostages.

What You Need To Know The Biden administration has put an 18-month hold on deporting certain Palestinians, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis amid the Israel-Hamas war



More than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,000 injured, per the Gaza Ministry of Health, since the war began on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants killed 1,139 Israelis in a sudden attack



At least 1.7 million people have been displaced from homes in Gaza, and international agencies like the World Health Organization are increasingly concerned by food insecurity, infectious disease outbreaks and dismantling of the health system



Palestinians convicted of felonies or those who are considered a threat to public safety or national security will not be eligible for deferred deportation

Israel’s siege in return has swept through Gaza, displacing at least 1.7 million people, devastating civilian infrastructure and causing deaths and injuries throughout the region. International agencies, including the United Nations’ World Health Organization, are increasingly concerned by extreme food insecurity, ongoing infectious disease outbreaks and the "continued dismantling of the health system."

In light of the "significantly deteriorated" humanitarian conditions in Gaza, the White House Wednesday announced that it would give a "temporary safe haven," per National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, to certain Palestinians who are otherwise set for deportation.

"While I remain focused on improving the humanitarian situation, many civilians remain in danger; therefore, I am directing the deferral of removal of certain Palestinians who are present in the United States," President Joe Biden wrote in a memo published Wednesday. Those deportations will then be deferred for 18 months.

Biden's decision comes after more than 100 Democratic lawmakers called on the White House to use either deferred enforced departure or a similar authority, called temporary protected status, to ensure that Palestinians currently in the United States would not be forced to return to dangerous conditions in Gaza.

“More than 28,000 Palestinians — including thousands of women and children — have been killed in the last four months in Gaza,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who led the effort from congressional Democrats, said Wednesday. (Figures stating the numbers of Palestinians killed and injured in Israel's war against Hamas come from Gaza's Ministry of Health, which is controlled by Hamas.) “Today’s decision by the Administration protects Palestinians in the United States from being forced to return to these clearly dangerous and deadly conditions.”

The deferred deportations, Biden said, are in the foreign policy interest of the country, and would not apply to those whose presence is not in the interest of the country, per the Secretary of Homeland Security; those who are subject to extradition; or those who are convicted of a felony, among a handful of other enumerated reasons. It would also ensure that non-citizens will continue to be eligible for employment, and would consider suspending regulatory requirements for Palestinians holding student visas.

It's unclear how many Palestinians the deportation hold will affect — according to State Department data, 7,241 nonimmigrant visas were issued to Palestinians in Fiscal Year 2022, the most recent year in which data is available. That's in line with the previous nine years of data (COVID affected 2020 and 2021 notwithstanding) and a drop in the bucket compared to more than 6.8 million total nonimmigrant visas granted that year.