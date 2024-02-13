WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Tuesday the U.S. Department of Transportation will provide $13 million to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) to support several infrastructure upgrades.

McConnell's office said the airport will receive $7.5 million to bolster security operations, including the addition of four new screening lines to the security checkpoint. The airport will also receive $5.5 million to upgrade its power supply systems, enabling a smooth operation during emergencies and power outages.

"With SDF celebrating several of its busiest years on record, it's essential we continue to invest in delivering a safe, efficient experience for the many passengers and cargo traveling through the Commonwealth each day," McConnell said. "The federal funding will enhance safety for both passengers and personnel and is critical for the airport's continued operation."

"I'm pleased to see today's investment go to good use at SDF, and I'm proud the bipartisan infrastructure bill I negotiated continues to deliver wins for Kentucky's communities."

Both federal grants are funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Airport Terminal Program. This is established in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which McConnell led to Senate passage in 2021 before President Joe Biden signed it into law. It gives Kentucky billions of federal dollars over five years to improve the state's roads, bridges, railroads, riverports, airports and more.

“It is important to acknowledge and thank Senator McConnell for his support of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to invest in critical infrastructure for our nation’s airports,” said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. "SDF has experienced record-setting growth, and these two grants will improve the efficiency and security of our power systems, as well as increase much-needed screening capacity at the TSA security checkpoint."