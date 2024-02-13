Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from Walter Reed Medical Center Tuesday afternoon, two days after being admitted for what would ultimately be determined as a bladder issue, according to the Pentagon.

He has resumed his "full functions and duties" as secretary as of Tuesday evening, taking his authorities back from Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.

"On the advice of his doctors, Secretary Austin will recuperate and perform his duties remotely from home for a period before returning to work at the Pentagon later this week," the Pentagon said. "He has full access to the unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties."

According to Dr. John Maddox and Dr. Gregory Chesnut, both of Walter Reed, Austin was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 11 with "discomfort and concern from a bladder issue related to his Dec. 2023 prostate cancer surgery," and the bladder problem was "corrected with non-surgical procedures" on Feb. 12. His condition "indicated a need for close monitoring by the critical care team and supportive care," the doctors added.

Austin was controversially admitted to Walter Reed in relative secrecy earlier this year, weeks after quietly undergoing surgery for a Dec. 2023 prostate cancer diagnosis. On Jan. 1, he was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a urinary tract infection related to that operation. Neither President Joe Biden nor senior administration officials were told about those matters "for days" according to the Associated Press.

The recent bladder issue, his doctors said, is not related to his cancer diagnosis, nor will it affect his "excellent cancer prognosis."

Austin is expected to virtually join a meeting to discuss Ukraine’s needs in its ongoing war against Russian invasion.